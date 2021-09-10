Last Chance

Cooper Webb has been far better at the last few rounds than he was even just a month ago. It’s shown in his outright speed, and his results on paper have been much improved as well. He still hasn’t notched a win yet, however, thanks to racing against some pretty ridiculously speedy competitors. A win might seem just a little farfetched right now, but then again, podium finishes would have seemed out of the question just five or six races ago. If Webb’s going to make it happen in 2021, it’s going to have to be at Hangtown. –Hansel

Summer of Rodbell

It might be a little later than last season, but Justin Rodbell is starting to look like he’s regained the form that had everyone celebrating the Summer of Rodbell in 2020. He hit a season high at Fox Raceway too, going 12-11 for 11th overall. That’s his best result of the summer by far, and is better than every race of 2020, except for Loretta Lynn’s 2, where he was tenth. Look for Rodbell to close out 2021 strong this weekend. –Hansel

250 Title Math

If you hadn’t been following the series, you’d probably be surprised to be told that just two rounds ago, Justin Cooper was the 250 National Championship leader. Thanks to a pair of subpar rounds, however, Cooper now faces a 23-point deficit to Jett Lawrence, who was impeccable at Fox Raceway last week. There are a million different ways this title can play out over the course of two motos, but even if Cooper goes 1-1 at Hangtown, Lawrence could still wrap things up with a 7-8. In other words, Cooper is going to have to excel, and hope something goes terribly wrong for Lawrence this weekend. Look for Lawrence to bring the 250 National Championship home for Honda at Hangtown. –Hansel