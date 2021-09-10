Racerhead #37

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you on the eve of the last day of the 2021 season—at least here in the U.S. The Hangtown Classic will mark the 12th and final round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. Last weekend we crowned the 450 champion as Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis became the first Frenchman in 30 years—since Jean-Michel Bayle— to win the 450 title, as well as the only Frenchman to win AMA Pro Motocross titles in back-to-back seasons. Both Dylan and his team won the Edison Dye Cup in their very first season in the class. The 250 title (and the Gary Jones Cup that goes with it) is still up for grabs between Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and Star Racing’s Justin Cooper. If Lawrence wins, he will be the first Honda factory team rider since Steve Lamson in 1996 to win this title, as well as the first Australian ever in the 250 class (Chad Reed won the 450 title in 2009). And if Cooper wins, he will be yet another 250 MX champion from the Star Yamaha machine, following in the boot steps of Jeremy Martin, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, and, just last year, Ferrandis. But Cooper has his work cut out for him as the red-hot Lawrence has a 23-point lead after his 1-1 finishes at Ironman and then Fox Raceway at Pala last week.

And for the Hangtown Classic, tomorrow’s race is a welcome return for what is actually the oldest event on the national schedule, and usually the opener of the series. In 2020, the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club, who first hosted this race in the late 1960s, had to cancel due to COVID-19 restrictions. They also wanted to go last in 2021 to give themselves the best chance to be able to go, as last winter it seemed like the pandemic would be over by now. Unfortunately, it’s not over, but the state of California is still letting the Prairie City OHRV Park have a race and a crowd this weekend. And that means the five tracks that all had to sit out 2020—Unadilla, Southwick, High Point, Budds Creek, and Hangtown—all got to back on the schedule in 2021.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t some concern about Hangtown. There were other threats to the event, including the drought out here in California, which means there is a scarcity of water, as well as the subsequent wild fires that are still burning up around Lake Tahoe, which is not far from this track. As a matter of fact, it actually rained last night here—a blessed and welcomed event. It won’t be a mudder by any means, and the rain certainly helped the track crew (and the firefighters).

With Dylan Ferrandis having clinched the 450 Class title, someone posed the question as to whether or not he would be able to drop down into the 250 Class for this last race if he wanted to (though he does not want to do it). The answer is yes; there’s no rule in Pro Motocross that makes a rider stay in one class or the other for the entire series, though they can only race one class at any given race. In 2001, Ricky Carmichael did it, having clinched the 250 (now 450) title early. At the time RC was in a tie with Mark Barnett for the most 125 National wins at 25 each, so the Kawasaki factory rider lined up on a KX125 for the final round of the series, Steel City in Pennsylvania. Ricky won (with a little help from Mike Brown) and took sole possession of the record in what turned out to be his last race with Kawasaki. Within three years James Stewart would obliterate that record and take it to 28 wins.

And speaking of 2001, the Steel City National took place on Sunday, September 2. After the race, Carmichael stuck around Steel City and so did Team Honda. Carmichael had already signed a deal for 2002 and beyond and wanted to immediately get a feel for the bike because he would be riding his new Honda CR250 in the 2001 FIM Motocross of Nations, set to be held in Namur, Belgium, in two weeks’ time.

Of course, everything changed on September 11, 2001. Terrorists hijacked four commercial flights filled with unknowing passengers and crashed the planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The world as we know it would never be the same, we now know, but back on that terrible day it was hard to tell what was even happening. The whole idea of an American contingent of three riders—Carmichael, Kevin Windham, and Mike Brown—and their respective teams, family, and officials going to Europe just a week later was suddenly absurd.

Two decades later we’re on the eve of the 20th anniversary of that terrible day, and commemorations are taking place all over the country as people remember and talk about where they were that day, watching it all go down, and what it all meant in hindsight. But one story from that day has been largely untold—until now. Whatever happened to Team USA 2001 and the three bikes that were supposed to be headed to Namur, Belgium? Our colleague and special contributor Brett Smith of WeWentFast just posted his latest story “No Planes in the Sky: The Grounding of Team USA 2001.” And you can read it right here, for free: https://www.wewentfast.com/2021/09/10/no-planes-in-the-sky-the-grounding-of-team-usa-2001/

And speaking of 9/11, take a moment tomorrow to think of all that we lost during that terrible attack, not just the people, but the freedoms we all seemed to take for granted until that fateful day. September 11, 2001, changed the world, and it still hasn’t changed back. What a different world we lived in on September 10, 2001…