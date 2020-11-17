Joey Savatgy, Justin Bogle Complete 2021 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS Lineup
Steve Matthes dropped a Matthes bomb (moto version of a Woj bomb for you NBA fans) on us last night when he posted that he had heard Blake Baggett was out at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS and that the #4 was to be replaced by Joey Savatgy.
Check out the Matthes bomb below:
Hearing RM ATV KTM is Bogle and Savatgy, to be announced tomorrow. Stay tuned.— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) November 16, 2020
Savatgy rode for the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory team in 2020, although he missed the entire Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to a heal injury suffered in the off-season that derailed most of his racing with the team. We had heard that Savatgy would not be returning to the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory team for a second year and that he tested with the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda recently. However, Savatgy didn’t land at the MCR Honda team and then the news last week that Suzuki had concluded its racing relationship with JGRMX, the JGRMX team was forced to close its doors (again, Savatgy was not expected to return for a second year). Until the Matthes bomb last night, we had not heard of what Savatgy would do in 2021.
Today in California KTM is launching its factory racing teams for 2021, and the #17 of Joey Savatgy has found a home with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team alongside Justin Bogle. We have heard the team could not come to terms with Blake Baggett for 2021, meaning Savatgy is taking Baggett’s spot on the squad. We’ll look for more info on the subject as today’s intro begins.
During the event this afternoon, Savatgy posted an Instagram photo with the caption: "🙏🏽🙏🏽 let’s gooo... blessed for the opportunity." The team also posted a photo of Savatgy on his new #17 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS 450 SX-F.
At the intro today, Jason Weigandt spoke with Savatgy about signing with the team:
"I felt like we did a pretty good job of keeping it quiet, so maybe to some people it feels like a surprise, but it’s something we’ve been working on. This year as a whole has just been crazy. I don’t even think we can use the phrase, 'If things go to plan.' Nothing has gone to plan this year, but, this was the number-one place on my list of where I wanted to be. Regardless of the back story, we made it happen and this is where we are."
"I haven’t ridden [the bike]. The team alone is proven, they’ve won races just this year, and the KTM as a whole, they’ve won titles and races. There’s no worries about that."
Savatgy continued to say he had other plans if the deal with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS fell through, as he still wanted to go racing—even if it meant racing by himself.
"I had things lined up, maybe I just go racing myself. …I was definitely going racing. Maybe not the way I wanted to, but I was going racing. Because I truthfully wouldn’t be okay with stepping away right now. I feel like I have a lot to prove, I can be competitive, and I can battle with the best guys."