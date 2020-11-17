Joey Savatgy, Justin Bogle Complete 2021 Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS Lineup

Savatgy rode for the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory team in 2020, although he missed the entire Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship due to a heal injury suffered in the off-season that derailed most of his racing with the team. We had heard that Savatgy would not be returning to the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory team for a second year and that he tested with the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda recently. However, Savatgy didn’t land at the MCR Honda team and then the news last week that Suzuki had concluded its racing relationship with JGRMX, the JGRMX team was forced to close its doors (again, Savatgy was not expected to return for a second year). Until the Matthes bomb last night, we had not heard of what Savatgy would do in 2021.

Today in California KTM is launching its factory racing teams for 2021, and the #17 of Joey Savatgy has found a home with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team alongside Justin Bogle. We have heard the team could not come to terms with Blake Baggett for 2021, meaning Savatgy is taking Baggett’s spot on the squad. We’ll look for more info on the subject as today’s intro begins.