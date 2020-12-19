Exhaust Podcast: Plessinger on the Rebound

Exhaust Podcast Plessinger on the Rebound

December 19, 2020 11:30am
by:

We joke about 49 riders racing for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, but only one of them has a story like this. Aaron Plessinger will transition from the Monster Energy Yamaha in-house factory team to Star's new 450 squad. Will the Star YZ450F be different than the previous factory bike? Can Aaron make a step forward after two frustrating seasons in the 450 class? Jason Weigandt chats with the very friendly, very honest Plessinger, who is always laughing, even when he's describing bad news!

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Read the full interview with Plessinger in the text below.

Recommended Reading

Main Image Courtesy of Octopi Media

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
February 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now