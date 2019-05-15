Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Kawasaki Agree to Multi-Year Extension

As expected, Eli Tomac is returning to Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2020 and beyond. Kawasaki announced today that they have agreed to a multi-year extension with Tomac to remain with the factory squad.

“I’m thrilled to continue the relationship with Kawasaki,” said Tomac in a statement. “I feel we have an outstanding team in place, an excellent KX450 motorcycle and a common goal of winning races and championships. I’m looking forward to starting off this Pro Motocross season with the crew on a high note. Let the good times roll!”

Tomac joined the team prior to the start of the 2016 season and signed a multi-year extension in 2017 that was set to expire at the end of the 2019 season.

Tomac claimed six wins in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2019, but feel short of his first career SX title, finishing runner-up to Cooper Webb.

The two-time defending 450 Pro Motocross Champion will begin his quest for a third straight Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross title this weekend at Hangtown.

“Eli is an impressive athlete and an exceptional asset to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team,” said Kawasaki senior manager, racing, Dan Fahie. “It has been a pleasure working and winning together with him and his family and we’re all excited to continue this relationship and the successful route we’re on.”