Marvin Musquin, Red Bull KTM Agree To Two-Year Extension

Most of the big names in the 450 class are now locked in for next year and beyond and today another piece of the puzzle was put into place with KTM announcing a two-year extension with Marvin Musquin to remain with Red Bull KTM through the 2021 season.

“I am pleased with the extension of my contract with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team for the next two years,” Musquin said in a statement. “KTM and Red Bull have supported me immensely and I believe the product, team and the overall program will contribute to my future success.”

Musquin, 29, has spent the last 10 years with KTM and is the only brand he’s ridden for since moving to the U.S. in 2011.

In his time with KTM in the U.S., Musquin has won the 2015 250SX East Region title and since 2016, has finished no worse than third in the final standings in AMA Supercross and Motocross, which included three straight runner-up overall finishes in 2017 and 2018 Pro Motocross and the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Musquin finished third overall behind teammate Cooper Webb and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac in the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

“I have had the privilege of working with Marvin for nine years and he is a first-class guy that always gives his best, both on and off the track,” said team manager Ian Harrison in a statement. “The 2019 SX Championship proved what a tough contender Marvin is and I’m sure we will get to witness more of his talent in the years to come. I am so happy he has made the decision to stay with Red Bull KTM for the ’20 and ‘21 race seasons. On behalf of all of us at KTM, thank you Marvin, for continuing your journey with us."

Director of motorsports, KTM GROUP, Roger DeCoster, added: “Marvin came over to the U.S. from the MXGP circuit for the 2011 season, which was the same time Ian Harrison and I joined the team and it is hard to believe that this is our ninth year working with him. During this time, Marvin won a 250SX East title, but more importantly, he has not finished off the podium in either the 450 SX or MX Championships and he is still improving every season. I am truly happy Marvin chose to extend his relationship with Red Bull KTM for two more years.”

Musquin has been with KTM since 2009, where he captured back-to-back MX2 World Championships in Europe in 2009 and 2010.