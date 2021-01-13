Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Chad Reed is Actually Not Racing

Exhaust Podcast Chad Reed is Actually Not Racing

January 13, 2021 12:45pm
by:

Chad Reed has always been next-level with his passion for the sport. Many times it appeared there was no ending in sight, regardless of age, team situation, injuries, or any other reason—Chad was just always going to line up. Well, on Saturday, the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will begin, and for the first time since the 2001 SX opener, Chad Reed will not be on the starting gate. Jason Weigandt called Chad on Wednesday morning to find out why he didn't attempt to ramp up an effort this time and found Chad much more at peace with retirement than anyone—including Chad himself—ever expected.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Recommended Reading

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now