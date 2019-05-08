More than a year after he was provisionally suspended for violating Article 7.9.2 of the FIM Anti-Doping Code, Broc Tickle has finally been notified of his suspension.

Appearing on the Swapmoto Live Podcast, and in a subsequent post on his Instagram page, Tickle said he has received a two-year suspension, retroactive to his failed test.

On April 13, 2018 the FIM announced that Tickle had failed an anti-doping test conducted at the San Diego Supercross held on February 10, 2018 and was suspended from further competition, effective immediately.