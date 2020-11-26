One of the more unfortunate event cancellations this year was the 2020 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Originally set to be held in late September in Ernée, France, the race saw a venue switch in mid-July when Matterley Basin in Great Britain was then announced as the new event location before finally the full cancellation news dropped at the end of July.

This is the first time since 1947 that no nation will receive a crown. This year took away everything that normally goes with the event. Aside from the race, country pride shines through with the massive crowds and the bench racing is immense. So, what would it looked like if the race had actually gone off like it originally was planned in Ernée? We’ll never know what the results would have looked like, but we do know bench racing about team selections is a critical (and fun) part of the MXoN experience. We can at least do that part right here. Let’s take a look at how the teams might have stacked up!

The Netherlands

The reigning Motocross of Nations champions would have had a tough time repeating this year. Multi-time World Champion, Jeffrey Herlings, was severely injured at Faenza in early September and was forced to the sidelines for the rest of the year. Reigning Open Class champion Glenn Coldenhoff then suffered a broken back in October that would sideline him for the rest of the year as well. However, that injury would have happened after the MXoN would have already occurred. Or would it? Hard to say with this ever-changing calendar, but we do know Coldenhoff was healthy on the date the MXoN was supposed to take place. If he was healthy and ready to compete, the MXGP class slot would have probably been set for him to rock the #1 plate.

There’s certainly room for debate as to who would take the Open class spot. Calvin Vlaanderen helped the Netherlands take the title as the MX2 rider in 2019 and ended up 16th in MXGP class standings for 2020. But the Open slot on merit alone would have gone to Brian Bogers who had a quietly strong MXGP campaign ending up 10th in points with Marchetti Racing KTM. It’s hard to ignore the strong season by Bogers, who earned himself a spot on the Factory GasGas team for 2021, and he would have been a perfectly suitable choice for the Open Class.

Netherland’s MX2 rider would have been a fairly easy choice unless they wanted to pull an audible and put Vlaanderen back on a 250. Roan Van De Moosdijk finished seventh in the MX2 World Championship in 2020 and even won a moto late in the season at Lommel. Sometimes, politics come into play with team selections but the next Dutchman in MX2 was Bas Vaessen who finished over 300 points behind Van De Moosdijk in the standings. I’d say Roan gets the nod here.

MXGP: Glenn Coldenhoff

MX2: Roan Van De Moosdijk

Open: Brian Bogers