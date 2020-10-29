Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing Announces 2021 MXGP Lineup

GasGas Motorcycles have announced that Pauls Jonass (2017 MX2 World Champion) and Brian Bogers will complete the roster for the Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing team in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jonass is currently sidelined with various injuries following a practice crash in late June. With only three rounds remaining in the 2020 championship, Jonass will not compete in any remaining rounds as he continues to return to full health in preparation for next year. Bogers (racing for Marchetti Racing Team KTM) currently sits 12th in the MXGP standings through round 15. Both Jonass and Bogers will be aboard GasGas MC 450F models for 2021.

Below is the full press release from GasGas Motorcycles.

GasGas Motorcycles have secured the signatures of yet more exciting racers ahead of the 2021 MXGP season! Hard-charging former MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass teams up with the highly-capable Brian Bogers to complete Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s all-new MXGP rider line-up! With his all-action riding style, Pauls will be the perfect match for the awesome MC 450F as the Latvian looks forward to re-establishing himself as one of the world’s best. Delivering a strong run of results during 2020, Dutchman Bogers is ready to mix it up with the heavy hitters of the MXGP class.

Former MX2 champ Pauls Jonass leads GasGas’ MXGP class assault

All-new rider line-up for Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing

Brian Bogers set to deliver the goods in 2021 aboard GasGas MC 450F

A proven MXGP racer, Jonass entered the grand prix scene in 2014, rapidly progressing to become MX2 World Champion just three years later. Placing as runner-up in 2018, the Latvian then moved to the MXGP class for the following season. In his debut 450cc campaign he was quick to find success, securing three overall podium visits and an impressive sixth place in the final standings.

2020 was set to be Jonass’ breakout year but an untimely training crash ended his season early. Following months of rehabilitation and with his desire for success stronger than ever, he’s now back to full fitness, ready to bang bars and fight for podiums when the gate drops for the start of the 2021 season.

Competing alongside Jonass, Brian Bogers also joins Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing for 2021. Currently ranked 12th in the 2020 MXGP World Championship, the Dutchman has been a constant threat for top-five results during recent GPs. Aiming for the top-10 in the final MXGP standings, Bogers, like his new teammate, will soon head into the off-season focused on testing and preparation ahead of the new MXGP season.

“I’m really excited for my future with GasGas. I have to thank the Standing Construct team for believing in me while I have been injured but I will be back to 100% and then I can start testing with the team. It’s an exciting time for me and my rehabilitation is going very well. I’m looking forward to a great future together with GasGas and I look forward to achieving some great results when the 2021 season starts.”

“It’s a great feeling to be on the Standing Construct GasGas team for 2021. I’m really looking forward to next season as I know the team is very professional and the bike is great. They have had impressive results over recent years, so it gives me a lot of confidence. It’s an exciting opportunity. I’ve had a strong season in 2020 and I’m ready for the next step with GasGas in 2021.”

Tim Mathys – Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing MXGP Team Manager:

“We’re excited to have two very capable riders for 2021, that give us an exciting all-new line-up. As a former MX2 World Champion, Pauls Jonass has already achieved great results in MXGP and has proved to be a rider with top-three potential. I am convinced that with the approach we have already used in our team, we can get the very best out of him. He is hugely motivated, and I believe that we can push him to an even higher level, just like we have done with many riders in the past. Our second rider, Brian Bogers, has matured a lot during the past season. He has proven during the last races, with 10 top-10 finishes in a row, that he is ready to have a breakthrough in the MXGP class. He is physically and mentally stronger and ready to compete with the big boys. Both Pauls and Brian are still young, so we will have a young, robust team that we can work closely with. Together with GasGas Factory Racing we are confident in their abilities, and as a team we look forward to great results from both riders next season.”