Alex Ray's pathway through the sport is beyond unorthodox, as he went from not even a top-ten B rider from Tennessee to getting dropped off in California to learn supercross. Next thing you know he has a pro license and is going through the whoops with his eyes closed! Today, A-Ray is a consistent 450SX main-eventer and one of the funniest riders in the pits, riding for the SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team. Through A-Ray you'll learn one of the most underappreciated parts of this sport: privateers might not make the big bucks, but they have more fun at the races than anyone. Alex chats with Jason Weigandt and explains his remarkable rise (with huge help from Davi Millsaps, for example) in this podcast.

