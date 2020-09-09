*Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Jeffrey Herlings suffered a scary crash earlier today during timed practice for the 2020 MXGP of Citta Di Faenza. The FIM Motocross World Championship points leader flipped end over end before landing sideways across the track.

The medical team eventually would need to put Herlings on a stretcher to remove him from the track before a medical helicopter was brought on site to take Herlings from the Monte Coralli Circuit to a local hospital.

The initial word was that Herlings was alert and moving all of his extremities, which was later confirmed by KTM.