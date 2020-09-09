Results Archive
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
RedBud National I
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Full Schedule

Jeffrey Herlings Injured, Misses MXGP of Faenza

September 9, 2020 12:05pm | by:
*Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Ray Archer.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Jeffrey Herlings suffered a scary crash earlier today during timed practice for the 2020 MXGP of Citta Di Faenza. The FIM Motocross World Championship points leader flipped end over end before landing sideways across the track.

The medical team eventually would need to put Herlings on a stretcher to remove him from the track before a medical helicopter was brought on site to take Herlings from the Monte Coralli Circuit to a local hospital.

The initial word was that Herlings was alert and moving all of his extremities, which was later confirmed by KTM.

Herlings entered today's race with a 60-point lead in the championship standings over Antonio Cairoli. However, the crash would cause Herlings to miss today's seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship while further updates on his condition are still yet to be known. We will provide any further information on Herlings' condition once that information becomes available.

