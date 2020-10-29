Gautier Paulin Announces He Will Retire Following 2020 MXGP Season

After two years with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team, Gautier Paulin has announce he will retire following the completion of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. Paulin has totaled nine overall Grand Prix wins in his career and five victories in the FIM Motocross of Nations with Team France. Paulin won a moto at the MXGP of Flanders on October 18, 2020, before finishing fifth in the second moto to take second overall to Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser, who finished 2-1 on the day. Paulin’s last overall MXGP win came at the 2017 MXGP of Europe in Valkenswaard aboard a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450.

He recently told our Adam Wheeler in an interview that he had broken his back during a training incident in May.

“It was really emotional. When I train then I do it to be #1. When I commit then I do it with the best momentum, with my diet, sleeping, the family side. I do it all for the result. So, everything that has happened had been really frustrating. I did not want to mention that I had broken my back in May.”

Read the full interview with Paulin following the MXGP of Limburg.

Through 15 rounds of the 2020 championship, Paulin sits sixth in points. His announcement comes not long after veteran Belgian contender Clement Desalle announced the 2020 Grand Prix season will be his last, as well, so the '21 MXGP gate will definitely sense a generational change.

Below is Paulin's Instagram post: