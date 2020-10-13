Results Archive
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
MXGP of
Limburg (Bel)
Wed Oct 21
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Sun Oct 25
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 25
Clement Desalle Announces He Will Retire Following 2020 MXGP Season

October 13, 2020
Clement Desalle has taken to Instagram to announce he will retire following the completion of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. After five years with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team—and 15 years total—the Belgian will move on following this season.

Below is his full Instagram post:

“After 15 seasons of GP, 11 as factory rider. I ll stop the Grand Prix of motocross end of this year. I m thankfull for what it bring to me. I m really happy I could be a professionel motocross rider in the world championship on a good level (a dream when I was little boy). This decision now because of a package of reasons, but I respect the rules I gave myself a long time ago. And to be honnest it's coming more and more difficult to enjoy the riding and life in GP for me. The sure thing is that I ll love forever riding a motocross bike and during I can I ll ride. I could not achieve one dream to be world champion but It's like that. Big thanks to everyone who support me. #cd25

After 15 seasons of GP, 11 as factory rider. I ll stop the Grand Prix of motocross end of this year. I m thankfull for what it bring to me. I m really happy I could be a professionel motocross rider in the world championship on a good level (a dream when I was little boy). This decision now because of a package of reasons, but I respect the rules I gave myself a long time ago. And to be honnest it's coming more and more difficult to enjoy the riding and life in GP for me. The sure thing is that I ll love forever riding a motocross bike and during I can I ll ride. I could not achieve one dream to be world champion but It's like that. Big thanks to everyone who support me. #cd25 Après 15 saisons de GP, 11 en tant que pilote d'usine. Je vais arrêter les Grand Prix de motocross à la fin de cette saison. Je suis très reconnaissant de tout ce que cela m'a apporté. Je suis très content d'avoir été pilote professionnel de motocross en championnat du monde à un bon niveau (un rêve en étant petit). Cette décision maintenant à cause de plusieurs raisons. Et je respect les règles que je me suis fixées. Et pour être honnête, ça devient de plus en plus dur de prendre plaisir en GP (circuits,...). Ce qui est sure c'est que j'adorerai pour toujours rouler en moto. Je n'ai pas su atteindre un de mes rêves d'être champion du monde mais c'est comme ça. Un grand merci à tout le monde qui m'a supporté. #cd25

All while on Suzuki, Desalle finished second in the 2010, 2012, and 2013 MXGP seasons—his best finish in the championship standings.

Through the 12th round of the 2020 MXGP season, Desalle (294 points) sits eighth in the 2020 MXGP standings. He has 23 career MXGP wins.

