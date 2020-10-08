Results Archive
Blake Baggett (Hand) Out for Pro Motocross Finale

October 8, 2020 2:00pm | by:
Blake Baggett (Hand) Out for Pro Motocross Finale

Blake Baggett finished eighth in the first moto at the 2020 Thunder Valley National but was unable to start the second moto due to a hand injury. Now, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team has announced Baggett will miss the season finale as he deals with a Ganglion Cyst in his throttle hand.

Baggett will finish the season with two overall podiums (second overall at both the RedBud 2 National and the Spring Creek National) and one moto win (RedBud 2 National). He sits seventh in the 450 Class points standings through eight rounds.

Below is the full press release from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team:

Payson UT—Unfortunately team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC – KTM – WPS rider Blake Baggett will miss this weekend's Pala National, final round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Baggett has developed what is identified as a Ganglion Cyst in his right hand (throttle hand). The cyst is quite large, and has attached itself to a ligament that affects Blake’s ring finger area, and spreads pain throughout his entire throttle hand.

It’s an unfortunate end to what started to be such a good surge Baggett and his @teamrmatvmc team started to come into mid season at Red Bud. Though Blake went 2-2 the following weekend at Millville, it was around that time that he started to have a sharp pain in his fingers. The issue continued to be nagging over the next two weeks, but seemed race-able just as Baggett put himself atop the qualifying board at this past weekend's race in Lakewood, CO during practice session #1. He then backed it up with a 2nd in practice session #2 – lining up to race as the 2nd overall qualifier. Unfortunately things made a turn for the worse during the first moto, when Baggett caught a nasty square edge hole on lap two that sent an electrifying jolt through his hand.

Though Baggett toughed it out for an 8th place moto finish, it was decided best by Baggett’s team to sit out moto 2 and get his hand seen by a specialist to avoid further injury. A MRI and CT this week have confirmed the above mentioned Ganglion Cyst, and Baggett is currently consulting with his hand specialist on the next best steps to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will keep all team sponsors and fans informed as soon as we have more news to report on Baggett’s condition, and thank everyone for their always ongoing support.

