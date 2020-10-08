There hasn’t been a whole lot of hype surrounding Dilan Schwartz in 2020. After all, it was never announced that he’d be turning pro (and he still may not be!), and he’s only raced two races so far, Loretta Lynn’s 1 and Thunder Valley. But after Thunder Valley, where the young BarX/Chaparral/Fly/Suzuki Factory Racing rider went 10-15 for 12th overall, it’s likely there will be a few more eyes on him this weekend at the Fox Raceway National, one of Schwartz’ local tracks. We caught up with Schwartz this week to talk about what it’s like being part of racing’s upper echelon.

Racer X: You’ve got two nationals under your belt now, Loretta Lynn’s 1 and Thunder Valley. What do you think of the pro ranks so far?

Dialn Schwarz: It’s tough man, it’s tough! Coming in I didn’t really know how it was going to be. The first national I did wasn’t that great, I kind of rode over my head and ended up crashing a lot. This past weekend in Colorado I tried to get a good start and not crash. That was my goal and that’s what I did. I didn’t tip over one time, which I was pumped with, and I ended up with a top ten in the first moto. I think that’s a pretty good plan for me right now, and I’m looking forward to trying again this weekend.

A top ten in a moto is no joke. Have you put much time in at Thunder Valley before?

No, that was actually my first time ever being there.