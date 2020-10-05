Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Monster Energy Flanders
Sun Oct 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Garrett Marchbanks Signs with ClubMX Team For 2021

October 5, 2020 10:00am | by:
Garrett Marchbanks Signs with ClubMX Team For 2021

Current Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks announced on Instagram he has signed with the ClubMX team for 2021.

As some of you may know these past 4 months I was really struggling on figuring out what my next move was going to be for the upcoming season, until I got the news that @clubmx wanted to help me out. Hearing what they had to say and offer was more than what I could ever ask for and I can’t thank the whole crew enough for giving me the opportunity and support to continue my racing in 2021. I’m beyond grateful and I’ll see you guys at the races!!👍🏻

The Utah native rode for Kawasaki as an amateur before turning pro with Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team at the 2018 Hangtown Motocross Classic. He made five starts that summer with a season-best eighth overall (7-10 moto finishes) at the Glen Helen National and finished 19th in the 250 Class points standings, although he missed significant time with injury.

In his debut supercross season during the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, he finished with a season-best at the muddy San Diego Supercross and then finished tenth in the 250SX West Region points. In the summer of 2019 during Pro Motocross, he finished a season-best seventh overall (9-8) at the Fox Raceway National before finishing 14th in the 250 Class points standings.

In 2020, Marchbanks, now 19, earned his first professional win at the 2020 Daytona Supercross. He suffered a season-ending crash when supercross resumed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and he finished fourth in the 2020 250SX East Region. The crash kept him out of the shortened, nine-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship but he has returned to riding in the last three weeks.

