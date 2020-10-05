Garrett Marchbanks Signs with ClubMX Team For 2021

The Utah native rode for Kawasaki as an amateur before turning pro with Mitch Payton’s Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team at the 2018 Hangtown Motocross Classic. He made five starts that summer with a season-best eighth overall (7-10 moto finishes) at the Glen Helen National and finished 19th in the 250 Class points standings, although he missed significant time with injury.

In his debut supercross season during the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, he finished with a season-best at the muddy San Diego Supercross and then finished tenth in the 250SX West Region points. In the summer of 2019 during Pro Motocross, he finished a season-best seventh overall (9-8) at the Fox Raceway National before finishing 14th in the 250 Class points standings.

In 2020, Marchbanks, now 19, earned his first professional win at the 2020 Daytona Supercross. He suffered a season-ending crash when supercross resumed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and he finished fourth in the 2020 250SX East Region. The crash kept him out of the shortened, nine-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship but he has returned to riding in the last three weeks.