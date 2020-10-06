Unfortunately we will have to add two more factory riders to the injury report with the status of “out” for this weekend: both Derek Drake (Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM) and Cameron McAdoo (Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki) will miss the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season finale with respective injuries.

Drake did not start the second moto at the WW Ranch National on September 26 but the team told us he was not injured and was going to race in Colorado. He finished 20th in the first moto and then did not start the second moto for the second week in a row. Following Saturday’s race, Drake announced on Instagram he would miss the final round of the 2020 as he has been “dealing with some health issues.” Drake recorded a season- and career-best 10th overall (8-12 moto finishes) at the Spring Creek National. Through eight rounds of the championship, Drake sits 14th in the 250 Class points standings.

Drake said the following in the post: