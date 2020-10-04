It's been a tough ending to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season for RJ Hampshire, and now all those hits will cost him a race. Hampshire crashed hard in the first 250MX moto at Thunder Valley and suffered a few bone breaks in his hand. On Saturday night after the race, his Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna team announced he would have to sit out next Saturday's finale at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“It’s a disappointing way to end my season,” Hampshire said in a team statement. “I hit the ground hard the past couple weekends and today finished it off. It’s a pain riding injured and always seems to lead to more. I have a couple broken bones in my right hand but everything is in place so surgery shouldn’t be needed. My body needs a few weeks to recover. I’m bummed for myself and the team but we have a lot more to look forward to!”

Hampshire was putting together a great 2020 motocross campaign, including a moto win at Loretta Lynn's 2 and an overall win at RedBud 1, and sat third in series' points. His downfall began in practice two races ago in Millville, Minnesota, when Jeremy Martin failed to clear an uphill triple, and Hampshire had to change his jump trajectory to avoid landing on him. That resulted in a crash and hip injury for Hampshire.

He soldiered through Millville in pain, then battled for a first-moto podium at WW Ranch last weekend until he suffered a wild crash on a jump, forced to throw his Husqvarna away and land the jump on his feet. Hampshire told us he tweaked some ribs in the crash but was otherwise unhurt. Then a hard high-side today at Thunder Valley resulted in the hand injury that will end his season.

In addition, Husqvarna 250 riders Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson will miss the remainder of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to injuries sustained at previous rounds of the series.