Speaking of 2020, the coronavirus claimed another sporting event when MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, already postponed to the very end of the FIM World Championship schedule, was pushed off until 2021 due to travel restrictions and health concerns, InFront announced yesterday. They will now go with an 18-race championship, down from the original 20. Already canceled were difficult trips to Turkey, Russia, China, and Indonesia, as they focus their efforts on completing the series close to their base in Europe. That means more tripleheaders in Italy, as well as one in Lommel, which might honestly make for the longest, roughest week in the history of motocross. Seriously. Lommel is incredibly rough. No track in America that I know of is anywhere nearly as deep and rough—at least not since Cocoa Beach went away! More on MXGP below.

Closer to home, Southwick is one of the traditional national tracks that could not go in 2020 due to the pandemic, though they have been able to keep hosting local events. This weekend will be the Northwest Vet Championship at The Wick 338, and Rick and Keith Johnson got into their rolodexes to bring out some real New England motocross royalty for the event, including JoJo Keller, Doug Henry, John Dowd, Mike Treadwell, Dave Rudnicki, the nationally underrated NESC legend Jim Meenan, and more. And The Wick will be back on the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule, along with Unadilla, Washougal, Hangtown, Budds Creek, and High Point.

And of course, motocross is not the only sport trying to get to some kind of conclusion in the middle of all this. The NBA and NHL are near the finals of their in-a-bubble playoffs, Major League Baseball is happening without fans, and now the biggest sport in America, the National Football League, is finally up and running, with very limited fans in just a few places. The NFL passed on having any kind of preseason at all, electing to go right into real games last weekend. That lack of a buildup to full-on hitting and tackling seemed to have an unfortunate effect, as an alarming amount of season-ending injuries seemed to occur on the opening weekend.

What do first-week injuries in football have to do with motocross? It seems that the lack of actual racing from March to mid-August, with the exception of the three-week Monster Energy AMA Supercross set at Salt Lake City, is also starting to have an effect on the field. We know that Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen passed altogether on participating, and then we lost former AMA Supercross champs Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson to early injuries. Well, the hits kept coming this week as several contenders came up with injuries. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Dean Wilson will miss the remainder of the series due to a knee injury sustained during a practice incident last week that will require surgery. And then Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Darian Sanayei posted this on his social media after trying to go the last couple of rounds with a shoulder injury:

“So bummed to be writing this, but my shoulder hasn’t gotten any better and is just in too rough of shape to continue racing without getting it fixed. I tried my best to race with it last weekend at RedBud and did all I could, but the issues im having are not ones that heal on their own. So we have decided I will be getting surgery on it so I can get back in time for next year. Tough decision to make when i have this amazing ride, but if I cannot ride at 100% it doesn’t do myself or the team any good.”

And then we spotted this from Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Ty Masterpool on Instagram:

“Bummed to say that I’m not racing this weekend, but I have to take care of my leg, the bone is all good just the nerves are all flared up so I have to take care of the swelling and bruising. Takes time, definitely need God’s help with patience right now but grateful to be back, looking forward to FL.”

That’s a lot of fast guys who have had to park their motorcycles not long after getting them started up again to race outdoors. But the series goes on, just like 2020, though there were two photos online this week from totally different disasters—hurricanes in the Gulf and wildfires in the West—that really seem to sum up what this year has been like in general, though we all keep striving to not only survive, but get out there and ride!