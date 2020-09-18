From there, Lawrence has rebounded well. At the third round at Ironman Raceway—the first and only national track he competed on in 2019 and he would revisit during the 2020 championship (aside from the Ranch)—he ran inside the top five through the entire motos before claiming 4-5 finishes for fifth overall in a solid result. But really his day was overshadowed by the guys ahead of him: J-Mart winning his first moto since 2018 and his second overall in two weeks’ time, Dylan Ferrandis’ ride in the second moto from dead last to third, Brandon Hartranft’s first overall podium, and Justin Cooper’s second place in the second moto (his best moto of the year to that point).

“I just wanted to get out two consistent races with no mistakes which I did pretty good,” he said in a team statement after the race. “I just had a crash in the first race trying to pass for third, but it’s definitely better than last weekend’s race so I’m pretty happy with it. Really, I just need to get my passing down cause I could not pass even if my life depended on it!”

Then at the first RedBud, he was inside the top five again both motos. First moto he ran in third the entire race before he was edged out by Ty Masterpool for the final spot on the podium. In the second moto he completed the first lap in 15th before working his way through the pack each lap. He managed to finish eighth to take sixth overall on the day. By the second RedBud event in only four days, Lawrence put in another terrific first moto. He and Masterpool went at it again but this time he held off the #41 for the final podium spot, reversing the rolls from only days before. In the final moto in Michigan, Lawrence was putting together another great ride. After starting 10th, he was making a move on Masterpool for fourth place when the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider went down right ahead of him, which collected him as well as he had nowhere to go.