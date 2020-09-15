For the first time in his career Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac is trying to add an AMA Pro Motocross Championship to the AMA Supercross crown he finally won in 2020, and he’s finding it much harder than he may have thought. Tomac already has three straight 450 Class crowns, but he won those after finishing second in supercross in 2017 (Ryan Dungey), third in 2018 (Jason Anderson) and second in 2019 (Cooper Webb).

One must go back to Red Bull KTM’s Dungey in 2015 to find the last time a rider won both the AMA 450 SX crown and the 450 Pro Motocross title. Dungey also managed to do the double in 2010 when he was still with the Rockstar/Makita Suzuki team. And in between those wins was his rival Ryan Villopoto, who won 450 SX/MX crowns in the same season—twice, actually, in 2011 and 2013, both on Monster Energy Kawasaki.

Of course Ricky Carmichael was able to do it—five times. In 2001 he won SX for the first time on a Kawasaki KX250, then added his second straight outdoor 250 title. He switched to Honda and swept again in 2002, enjoying a perfect summer of 24-0 in his outdoor motos. In 2003 he swept both for a third straight time, something no one else has ever done. And when Carmichael came back to SX in 2005 after missing ’04 with a knee injury, he swept both classes, only this time on a Suzuki, then repeated the feat again in 2006.