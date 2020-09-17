Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Full Schedule

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Postponed To 2021

September 17, 2020 9:25am | by:
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Postponed To 2021

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, originally due to take place in November the 21st and 22nd, has now been postponed to 2021.

Despite the hard work and efforts carried out by Infront Moto Racing, the FIM and the local organizer, Más Eventos, to put on another fantastic event in Argentina, due to the difficult sanitary conditions as a result of COVID-19, as well as the current travel restrictions, this year’s event is unable to take place.

As a result, the sixth edition of the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina will instead be celebrated in 2021, with Infront Moto Racing and Más Eventos already working closely together to put on an even better event next season. Additionally, they have agreed to extend the duration of their contract to 2022, which means Villa la Angostura, Neuquen is guaranteed on the FIM Motocross World Championship racing calendar for the next two seasons!

Every year the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina is one of the most anticipated events for the whole paddock, not only for its beautiful scenery surrounding the circuit but also for the supportive fans and the epic racing that we always get. The FIM Motocross World Championship looks forward to returning there next year.

Those who have purchased their tickets for this season’s event will be able to either use the tickets to attend the 2021 edition or ask for reimbursement through Ticketek: http://www.ticketek.com.ar/customerservice/.

* all times

2020 MXGP Schedule

Note: Due to the COVID-19 shutdown, all dates and locations are highly subject to change. Please refer to this list for the latest information on all major championship series.
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now