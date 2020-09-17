MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina Postponed To 2021
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing regrets to inform that the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, originally due to take place in November the 21st and 22nd, has now been postponed to 2021.
Despite the hard work and efforts carried out by Infront Moto Racing, the FIM and the local organizer, Más Eventos, to put on another fantastic event in Argentina, due to the difficult sanitary conditions as a result of COVID-19, as well as the current travel restrictions, this year’s event is unable to take place.
As a result, the sixth edition of the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina will instead be celebrated in 2021, with Infront Moto Racing and Más Eventos already working closely together to put on an even better event next season. Additionally, they have agreed to extend the duration of their contract to 2022, which means Villa la Angostura, Neuquen is guaranteed on the FIM Motocross World Championship racing calendar for the next two seasons!
Every year the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina is one of the most anticipated events for the whole paddock, not only for its beautiful scenery surrounding the circuit but also for the supportive fans and the epic racing that we always get. The FIM Motocross World Championship looks forward to returning there next year.
Those who have purchased their tickets for this season’s event will be able to either use the tickets to attend the 2021 edition or ask for reimbursement through Ticketek: http://www.ticketek.com.ar/customerservice/.
2020 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain Sunday, March 1
- MXGPMXGP of The Netherlands Sunday, March 8
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia Sunday, August 9
- MXGPMXGP of Riga (Lat) Wednesday, August 12
- MXGPMXGP of Kegums (Lat) Sunday, August 16
- MXGPMXGP of Italy Sunday, September 6
- MXGPMXGP of Citta Di Faenza (ITA) Wednesday, September 9
- MXGPMXGP of Emilia Romagna (Ita) Sunday, September 13
- MXGPMXGP of Lombardia (Ita) Sunday, September 278:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Città di Mantova Wednesday, September 308:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Europe Sunday, October 48:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain Sunday, October 118:00 AM
- MXGPMonster Energy MXGP of Flanders Sunday, October 188:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Limburg (Bel) Wednesday, October 218:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Lommel (Bel) Sunday, October 258:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Ita) Sunday, November 18:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Pietramurata (ITA) Wednesday, November 48:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Garda - Trentino (Ita) Sunday, November 88:00 AM