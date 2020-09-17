Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Dean Wilson To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Remainder of Pro Motocross

September 17, 2020 3:05pm | by:
Husqvarna has announced Dean Wilson will undergo surgery on his knee to fix a “slight tear in his left meniscus” and will miss the remainder of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Wilson sits tenth in the 450 Class standings through five rounds with a season-best eighth overall (8-8 moto finishes) at the Ironman National.

Below is the full press release from Husqvarna:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Dean Wilson will miss the remainder of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to a knee injury sustained during a practice incident last week.

After further review, it was determined that Wilson will undergo surgery to repair a slight tear in his left meniscus and he will begin the recovery process in order to be prepared for the 2021 AMA Supercross Championship.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stephen Westfall: “It’s unfortunate that Dean had an incident while practicing. We all agreed that it’s best to get it fixed now to be 100% for the start of Supercross. We wish Dean all the best and a speedy recovery.”

Just before the first 250 Class moto started at the RedBud 1 National, Husqvarna announced they had signed Wilson to a one-year contract extension that would see him through the 2021 AMA calendar year.  

“Dean has been a part of our program since 2017 and we’re excited to keep him on board for another year,” said Stephen Westfall of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. “He is a great guy with an even better personality and we look forward to seeing him excel in 2021.”

Fellow Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson is currently sidelined for the remainder of the championship as well after reaggrevating an arm injury from 2019 at the third round in Indiana on August 29. The incident required surgery to fix and ended Anderson's championship early. The third rider, Zach Osborne (212 points), currently leads the 450 Class points standings by 28 points over Marvin Musquin (184 points).

