MORGANTOWN, W. Va.—MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that tickets to the remaining rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now available. Each of the final four events on the calendar—the THOR Spring Creek National, GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National, WPS/Fly Racing Thunder Valley National, and MX vs ATV All Out Fox Raceway National—will feature limited spectator capacity, all in accordance with social distancing protocols established by both state and local officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Tickets for each round of the second half of the 2020 season can be purchased online by visiting ProMotocross.com.

“We’ve enjoyed a spectacular first half of the 2020 season, in which three different riders have emerged victorious in both the 450 Class and 250 Class. The amount of parity that’s been on display so far is at an all-time high, and we’re eager to see how the rest of the season unfolds,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “To make it even better, as fall rapidly approaches we should be in store for cooler temperatures and ideal weather for the remainder of the championship. What better way to take advantage of these pristine spectating conditions than to buy a ticket to a National, partake in some social distancing, and watch the finest motocross racers on the planet duke it out on the track.”

The battle for the 450 Class title is currently being led by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne, who has built a 28-point lead thanks to a class-leading three victories. He’s being pursued by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin, who is still chasing his first win of 2020, as well as the Monster Energy Kawasaki duo of Adam Cianciarulo, who broke through for his first career 450 Class victory, and Eli Tomac, the reigning three-time series champion. Over in the 250 Class, a two-rider showdown has taken shape between GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin, a two-time titleholder who currently sits atop the standings, and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who currently faces a nine-point deficit to his rival.

The THOR Spring Creek National will kick off the second half of the championship next Saturday, September 19, from Minnesota’s Spring Creek MX Park for the sixth round of the season. The GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National from Florida’s WW Motocross Park will follow on Saturday, September 26, with the penultimate WPS/Fly Racing Thunder Valley National from Colorado’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park taking place on Saturday, October 3. The 2020 season finale will commence from Southern California’s Fox Raceway on Saturday, October 10, with the MX vs ATV All Out Fox Raceway National.

Now available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.

