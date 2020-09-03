30th Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Announced for September 19-20

Racing will be back underway before we know it at High Point Raceway as we host the 30th annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming. Our friends at Lojak’s Cycle Sales invite you to come out and join our extended racing family on this special weekend as we celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of “Big Dave” with all of our friends – old and new.

This event offers two days of unique racing and a wide selection of vet classes for all skill levels, as well as support classes for our younger racers. Spend the weekend with us bench racing over adult beverages, BBQ and vintage movies. This is a laid-back event that is sure to bring back cool memories.

For more info on the weekend's activities, visit HighPointMX.com.