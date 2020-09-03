Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Full Schedule

30th Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Announced for September 19-20
September 3, 2020 4:00pm

September 3, 2020 4:00pm | by:
30th Annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming Announced for September 19-20

Racing will be back underway before we know it at High Point Raceway as we host the 30th annual Big Dave Vet Homecoming. Our friends at Lojak’s Cycle Sales invite you to come out and join our extended racing family on this special weekend as we celebrate our motocross heritage and the memory of “Big Dave” with all of our friends – old and new.

This event offers two days of unique racing and a wide selection of vet classes for all skill levels, as well as support classes for our younger racers. Spend the weekend with us bench racing over adult beverages, BBQ and vintage movies. This is a laid-back event that is sure to bring back cool memories.

For more info on the weekend's activities, visit HighPointMX.com.

