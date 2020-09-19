Welcome to the Race Day Feed from Round five of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, coming to you from the Spring Creek National. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
We’re back to racing this weekend and the homestretch of 2020 is finally in sight. From now until October 10, racing will commence ever weekend for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross to wrap up the shortened nine round series. It’s a great day for racing in Millville, Minnesota. Temperatures are much cooler as we move just days closer to fall and with an expected high of 69-degrees, today’s racing could produce a much tighter on-track product.
Zach Osborne enters this sixth round of the championship with a 28-point lead over Marvin Musquin. Neither rider has won the Pro Motocross championship in the 450 Class, and if there were to be a big shift in momentum down the stretch, it would need to start today as everyone comes off the only break in racing this season. The flipside in the 250 Class sees Jeremy Martin still holding the red plate as he leads Dylan Ferrandis by a narrow 9 points. Starts have been pivotal in this championship fight and the tricky high-speed right hander for the first turn at Spring Creek today is sure to provide some more championship fireworks.
Jarrett Frye makes his pro debut today for Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. It will look like he’s replacing Ty Masterpool who is out of this round from soreness in his leg sustained in a late crash at RedBud 2. But the plan was always for Frye to debut when he was healed up from his torn ACL earlier this year. With the ACL healed, in steps Frye.
But there was more stories to be discussed from the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha camp entering the weekend. Nate Thrasher was fully expected to make his pro debut this weekend as well, expect it was for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team. Suddenly, those plans were quickly changed and there’s no Thrasher under the tent this weekend. Key catalyst appears to be a link between Thrasher and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha that is a developing story. Either way, Thrasher is out for Spring Creek.
That’s your pre-race lot from the home of the Martin Brothers this morning. Practice is already underway, and we’ll be here to provide updates throughout the day.
FIRST PRACTICES
The roar of the bikes hit Spring Creek for the first time on Saturday morning as the 250B group headed out for their first qualifying session. TJ Uselman was the top time of the session but has a surprising rider hot on his heels as KTM Orange Brigade amateur rider Max Miller appears to also be making his pro debut this weekend about the #604 KTM.
In the 250A session, home soil proved to be beneficially almost immediately as Alex Martin shot to the top of the time sheets and stayed there by session’s end. Alex and his brother Jeremy are quite familiar with Spring Creek as their parents own the facility. Jeremy didn’t quite fare as well as his brother in the first session as he ended up in seventh.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|TJ Uselman
|2:06.611
|Willow Park, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Max Miller
|2:07.669
|Springfield, OR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Jesse Flock
|2:07.950
|Adair, OK
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Derek Kelley
|2:08.533
|Riverside, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Josh Boaz
|2:09.699
|Eagan, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Alex Martin
|2:03.021
|Millville, MN
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|2
|Justin Cooper
|2:03.037
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2:03.626
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|2:03.908
|Brick, NJ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Shane McElrath
|2:03.951
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
Adam Cianciarulo picked up right where he left off after winning RedBud 2 as he was fastest in the first 450A group qualifying session of the day. He pipped teammate Eli Tomac by three quarters of a second as he was the only rider to drop into the 2:02’s so far.
Local star power continues to shine through at Spring Creek as Bryce and Blake Hansen from Kaukauna, Wisconsin led the 450B group. Nicolas Rolando from Uruguay actually tied Blake Hansen’s best time but had a worse second fastest lap which relegated him to third.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2:02.616
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Eli Tomac
|2:03.394
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Blake Baggett
|2:03.672
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Zach Osborne
|2:04.092
|Abingdon, VA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Christian Craig
|2:04.103
|Hemet, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Bryce Hansen
|2:12.117
|Kaukauna, WI
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Blake Hansen
|2:12.379
|Kaukauna, WI
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Nicolas Rolando
|2:12.379
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Joseph Perron
|2:12.869
|Elko, MN
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Justin Wolf
|2:13.811
|franklin, WI
|Kawasaki KX450