Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Motocross
RedBud National II
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Group B Qualifying
  1. Bryce Hansen
  2. Blake Hansen
  3. Nicolas Rolando
250 Group A Qualifying
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Race Day Feed: Spring Creek

September 19, 2020 9:25am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed from Round five of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, coming to you from the Spring Creek National. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

We’re back to racing this weekend and the homestretch of 2020 is finally in sight. From now until October 10, racing will commence ever weekend for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross to wrap up the shortened nine round series. It’s a great day for racing in Millville, Minnesota. Temperatures are much cooler as we move just days closer to fall and with an expected high of 69-degrees, today’s racing could produce a much tighter on-track product.

Zach Osborne enters this sixth round of the championship with a 28-point lead over Marvin Musquin. Neither rider has won the Pro Motocross championship in the 450 Class, and if there were to be a big shift in momentum down the stretch, it would need to start today as everyone comes off the only break in racing this season. The flipside in the 250 Class sees Jeremy Martin still holding the red plate as he leads Dylan Ferrandis by a narrow 9 points. Starts have been pivotal in this championship fight and the tricky high-speed right hander for the first turn at Spring Creek today is sure to provide some more championship fireworks.

  • Jeremy Martin's GEICO Honda. Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin's Red Bull KTM. Align Media

Jarrett Frye makes his pro debut today for Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. It will look like he’s replacing Ty Masterpool who is out of this round from soreness in his leg sustained in a late crash at RedBud 2. But the plan was always for Frye to debut when he was healed up from his torn ACL earlier this year. With the ACL healed, in steps Frye.

But there was more stories to be discussed from the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha camp entering the weekend. Nate Thrasher was fully expected to make his pro debut this weekend as well, expect it was for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team. Suddenly, those plans were quickly changed and there’s no Thrasher under the tent this weekend. Key catalyst appears to be a link between Thrasher and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha that is a developing story. Either way, Thrasher is out for Spring Creek.

That’s your pre-race lot from the home of the Martin Brothers this morning. Practice is already underway, and we’ll be here to provide updates throughout the day.

Motocross TV Schedule

FIRST PRACTICES

The roar of the bikes hit Spring Creek for the first time on Saturday morning as the 250B group headed out for their first qualifying session. TJ Uselman was the top time of the session but has a surprising rider hot on his heels as KTM Orange Brigade amateur rider Max Miller appears to also be making his pro debut this weekend about the #604 KTM.

In the 250A session, home soil proved to be beneficially almost immediately as Alex Martin shot to the top of the time sheets and stayed there by session’s end. Alex and his brother Jeremy are quite familiar with Spring Creek as their parents own the facility. Jeremy didn’t quite fare as well as his brother in the first session as he ended up in seventh.

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250 Group B Qualifying

Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1TJ Uselman TJ Uselman2:06.611 Willow Park, TX Yamaha YZ250F
2Max Miller 2:07.669 Springfield, OR United States KTM 250 SX-F
3Jesse Flock 2:07.950 Adair, OK United States Husqvarna FC 250
4Derek Kelley 2:08.533 Riverside, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
5Josh Boaz Josh Boaz2:09.699 Eagan, MN KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross

Spring Creek - 250 Group A Qualifying

Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Alex Martin 2:03.021 Millville, MN United States Suzuki RM-Z250
2Justin Cooper 2:03.037 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Dylan Ferrandis 2:03.626 Avignon France Yamaha YZ250F
4Brandon Hartranft 2:03.908 Brick, NJ United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Shane McElrath 2:03.951 Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Adam Cianciarulo picked up right where he left off after winning RedBud 2 as he was fastest in the first 450A group qualifying session of the day. He pipped teammate Eli Tomac by three quarters of a second as he was the only rider to drop into the 2:02’s so far.

Local star power continues to shine through at Spring Creek as Bryce and Blake Hansen from Kaukauna, Wisconsin led the 450B group. Nicolas Rolando from Uruguay actually tied Blake Hansen’s best time but had a worse second fastest lap which relegated him to third.

Motocross

Spring Creek - 450 Group A Qualifying

Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Adam Cianciarulo 2:02.616 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
2Eli Tomac 2:03.394 Cortez, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
3Blake Baggett 2:03.672 Grand Terrace, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Zach Osborne 2:04.092 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
5Christian Craig 2:04.103 Hemet, CA United States Honda CRF450R
Motocross

Spring Creek - 450 Group B Qualifying

Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Bryce Hansen 2:12.117 Kaukauna, WI Kawasaki KX450
2Blake Hansen Blake Hansen2:12.379 Kaukauna, WI Kawasaki KX450
3Nicolas Rolando 2:12.379 Philippines KTM 450 SX-F
4Joseph Perron 2:12.869 Elko, MN United States Kawasaki KX450
5Justin Wolf 2:13.811 franklin, WI United States Kawasaki KX450
