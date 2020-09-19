Welcome to the Race Day Feed from Round five of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, coming to you from the Spring Creek National. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

We’re back to racing this weekend and the homestretch of 2020 is finally in sight. From now until October 10, racing will commence ever weekend for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross to wrap up the shortened nine round series. It’s a great day for racing in Millville, Minnesota. Temperatures are much cooler as we move just days closer to fall and with an expected high of 69-degrees, today’s racing could produce a much tighter on-track product.

Zach Osborne enters this sixth round of the championship with a 28-point lead over Marvin Musquin. Neither rider has won the Pro Motocross championship in the 450 Class, and if there were to be a big shift in momentum down the stretch, it would need to start today as everyone comes off the only break in racing this season. The flipside in the 250 Class sees Jeremy Martin still holding the red plate as he leads Dylan Ferrandis by a narrow 9 points. Starts have been pivotal in this championship fight and the tricky high-speed right hander for the first turn at Spring Creek today is sure to provide some more championship fireworks.