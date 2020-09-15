Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Darian Sanayei to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Rest of 2020

September 15, 2020 5:30pm | by:
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Darian Sanayei announced today that he will undergo season ending shoulder surgery to repair recurring ailments within his shoulder that have only been exacerbated this season by a recent shoulder dislocation.

The Washington native had received the opportunity to ride for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki effort in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after injuries befell Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, and Austin Forkner. Despite having to miss the second Loretta Lynn's National, Sanayei had finished all but one moto inside of the points paying positions with a career high 10th in the first moto at RedBud 1.

Sanayei is eyeing a return to full health heading into 2021 as the shoulder surgery was a must. His withdrawal from the series leaves the team with just Cameron Mcadoo and Mitchell Harrison aboard for the final four races starting this weekend in Millville, Minnesota, for the Spring Creek National.

Read the full update from Sanayei:

The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now