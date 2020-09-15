Darian Sanayei to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out for Rest of 2020
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Darian Sanayei announced today that he will undergo season ending shoulder surgery to repair recurring ailments within his shoulder that have only been exacerbated this season by a recent shoulder dislocation.
The Washington native had received the opportunity to ride for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki effort in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after injuries befell Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, and Austin Forkner. Despite having to miss the second Loretta Lynn's National, Sanayei had finished all but one moto inside of the points paying positions with a career high 10th in the first moto at RedBud 1.
Sanayei is eyeing a return to full health heading into 2021 as the shoulder surgery was a must. His withdrawal from the series leaves the team with just Cameron Mcadoo and Mitchell Harrison aboard for the final four races starting this weekend in Millville, Minnesota, for the Spring Creek National.
Read the full update from Sanayei:
View this post on Instagram
So bummed to be writing this, but my shoulder hasn’t gotten any better and is just in too rough of shape to continue racing without getting it fixed. I tried my best to race with it last weekend at RedBud and did all I could, but the issues im having are not ones that heal on their own. So we have decided I will be getting surgery on it so I can get back in time for next year. Tough decision to make when i have this amazing ride, but if I can not ride at 100% it doesn’t do myself or the team any good. I want to thank the whole @pcraceteam @racekawasaki for the opportunity and all of the sponsors and people that helped out! Bummed and down, but not out 💪🏼