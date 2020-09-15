Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Darian Sanayei announced today that he will undergo season ending shoulder surgery to repair recurring ailments within his shoulder that have only been exacerbated this season by a recent shoulder dislocation.

The Washington native had received the opportunity to ride for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki effort in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after injuries befell Jordon Smith, Garrett Marchbanks, and Austin Forkner. Despite having to miss the second Loretta Lynn's National, Sanayei had finished all but one moto inside of the points paying positions with a career high 10th in the first moto at RedBud 1.

Sanayei is eyeing a return to full health heading into 2021 as the shoulder surgery was a must. His withdrawal from the series leaves the team with just Cameron Mcadoo and Mitchell Harrison aboard for the final four races starting this weekend in Millville, Minnesota, for the Spring Creek National.

Read the full update from Sanayei: