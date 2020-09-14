Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Full Schedule
250 Words: The Art of Passing

250 Words The Art of Passing

September 14, 2020 5:15pm
by:

The 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is shaping up as a two-man race in the 250 Class between the veterans Jeremy Martin (GEICO Honda) and Dylan Ferrandis (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha). With five rounds down, four to go, Martin has a nine-point lead over Ferrandis (216 to 207). He’s also won three overalls to Ferrandis’ one, with the other going to the third-ranked RJ Hampshire of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. Martin’s average finish in the 10 motos so far is 2.7, while Ferrandis is at 2.9.

But there is one statistic where Ferrandis is way ahead of Martin: the number of people he’s passed so far. Using the box scores from the americanmotocrossresults.com website (which is the official results stash for the series), where each rider’s first lap position is recorded, it’s obvious that Martin, a former two-time series champion, has been getting not only better starts, but he’s made less first-lap mistakes in traffic. From where Martin started and finished, he’s passed just 10 riders from the first lap to the finish, including the three spots he lost when he crashed with Ferrandis at RedBud 2.

Ferrandis, on the other hand, has had to pass 110 riders over the course of ten motos! This includes a 31st to 3rd in the second moto at Ironman, a 28th to 7th in the first moto at RedBud 1, and a pair of 13th place starts to 5th and 2nd at RedBud 2. And the two times he’s been at the front at the end of the first lap—the first motos at Loretta Lynn’s 1 and Ironman—he’s won both times. 

  • After winning the opening round, Dylan Ferrandis had the points lead until Jeremy Martin took over the top position following the RedBud 1 National. Align Media
  • Jeremy Martin has three overall wins and sits nine points ahead of Ferrandis with four nationals left on the calendar. Align Media
Martin (left) and Ferrandis chat following the first moto at the RedBud 2 National, where the two collided and went down.
Martin (left) and Ferrandis chat following the first moto at the RedBud 2 National, where the two collided and went down. Align Media

Jeremy Martin

Average finishing position is 2.7

Martin's position at the end of the first lap to position at the checkered flag:

LL1: 5 to 2 (3 spots)
LL1: 7 to 3 (4 spots)

LL2: 4 to 3 (1 spot)
LL2: 2 to 2

Ironman: 2 to 2
Ironman: 1 to 1

RedBud1: 4 to 1 (3 spots)
RedBud1: 2 to 1 (1 spot)

RedBud2: 8 to 11 (-3 spots)
RedBud2: 2 to 1 (1 spot)

Total overtakes: 10 spots

Dylan Ferrandis

Average finish position is 2.9

Ferrandis' position at the end of the first lap to position at the checkered flag:

LL1: 1 to 1
LL1: 6 to 1 (5 spots)

LL2: 8 to 2 (6 spots)
LL2: 20 to 4 (16 spots)

Ironman: 1 to 1
Ironman: 31 to 3 (28 spots)

RB1: 28 to 7 (21 spots)
RB1: 18 to 3 (15 spots)

RB2: 13 to 5 (8 spots)
RB2: 13 to 2 (11 spots)

Total overtakes: 110 spots

The bottom line is that Ferrandis needs to get better starts and stay out of trouble on the first lap. The fact that he’s still this close to the much more consistent Martin is a testament to his race craft and passing prowess. But with just eight motos to go, he can’t afford to have many more poor starts or first-lap crashes, beginning with the race this coming Saturday, which happens to literally be in Jeremy Martin’s back yard!

  • Ferrandis Align Media
  • J-Mart Align Media
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now