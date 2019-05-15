MONSTER ENERGY KAWASAKI #3—ELI TOMAC | 2018: 1st Comment: Tomac won 15 of 24 motos and eight of 12 overalls en route to a second straight title in 2018. #17—JOEY SAVATGY | 2018: 9th (250 Class) Comment: Savatgy sustained a hematoma in his leg at the Las Vegas Supercross finale and will miss Hangtown. He’s also struggling with a shoulder injury dating back to the Nashville Supercross. He hopes to return somewhere around the third round of the championship. This will be his first season in the 450 Class. RED BULL KTM #2—COOPER WEBB | 2018: 9th Comment: Webb missed the first five rounds of the championship last year and finished ninth in points. He is coming off his first career Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 title. #25—MARVIN MUSQUIN | 2018: 2nd Comment: Musquin has finished runner-up in three of the last four seasons he has raced the series (250 Class in 2015) and finished third overall in the other. He won five motos a season ago and finished 16 points behind Tomac.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN ATV/MC-WPS-KTM #4—BLAKE BAGGETT | 2018: 5th Comment: Baggett is back for another year with the team. He had four moto podiums last year. #19—JUSTIN BOGLE | 2018: 27th Comment: Bogle was signed to fill-in for the injured Benny Bloss for supercross. That role will continue in Pro Motocross. He missed most of the 2018 Pro Motocross season due to injury. #29—BENNY BLOSS | 2018: 7th Comment: Bloss missed all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to a torn ACL. He is expected to return at round four at High Point. ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA #15—DEAN WILSON | 2018: DNR, Injury Comment: Wilson injured his shoulder in a crash at Denver Supercross and recently said his chances of making Hangtown are “slim.” Wilson, who began the 2019 season on his own effort before rejoining the factory Husqvarna team as a fill-in for Jason Anderson, will race for the factory team when he returns from injury. #16—ZACH OSBORNE | 2018: 18th (250 Class) Comment: The two-time 250 Pro Motocross Champion injured his shoulder at Thunder Valley last year and missed the rest of the season. This will be his first season in the 450 Class. #21—JASON ANDERSON | 2018: 17th Comment: The 2018 AMA Supercross Champion also missed most of the 2019 supercross season due to injury, but is back to full health for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Anderson missed all but two rounds of the 2018 Pro Motocross Championship due to injury.

Osborne Simon Cudby

HONDA HRC #14—COLE SEELY | 2018: DNR, Injury Comment: Seely missed all of 2018 while recovering from serious injuries sustained at Tampa Supercross. He finished fifth overall in points in 2017. #94—KEN ROCZEN | 2018: 3rd Comment: After missing all of 2017 due to an arm injury, Roczen returned to Pro Motocross last year and won two motos en route to third in points. MONSTER ENERGY FACTORY YAMAHA #7—AARON PLESSINGER | 2018: 1st (250 Class) Comment: The 2018 250 Pro Motocross Champion is still recovering from a broken heel sustained at Daytona Supercross. A return date has not been announced at this time. #51—JUSTIN BARCIA | 2018: 4th Comment: Barcia suffered two broken wrists at the Nashville Supercross. The injuries did not require surgery and Barcia is expected to be ready for Hangtown. #103—DEAN FERRIS | 2018: DNR Comment: The three-time Australian Motocross Champion will fill-in for the injured Aaron Plessinger. Sources have told Racer X that Ferris will fill-in until Plessinger is able to return and after that he will still receive support from Yamaha. This will be Ferris’ first full year in Pro Motocross in the U.S.