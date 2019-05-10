Results Archive
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Full Schedule

Wilson: Chances of Making Hangtown 'Slim'

May 10, 2019 10:25am | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson said his chances of making the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship on May 18 at Hangtown are “slim.”

Wilson is currently recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in Denver, which sidelined him for the final two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

In the 450SX main event at round 15 of supercross in Denver, Wilson was running inside the top ten before he came up short in a rhythm section, causing his bike to throw him over the handlebars and the bike to land on him. The crash was reportedly caused by a mechanical issue.

Wilson underwent an MRI and it was determined that the injury did not need surgery but would require rest.  

Wilson, who began the 2019 season on his own effort before rejoining the factory Husqvarna team as a fill-in for Jason Anderson, will race for the team the entire Pro Motocross season. The team will go to a three-rider 450 team with Anderson, Wilson, and Zach Osborne.

Below is his full post:

"Injury Update: What’s up guys. I have been doing all I can to get back to 100% doing my therapy/ training and all sorts of remedies but sometimes the body just needs to do its thing and Heal. The goal was to be at the first round of outdoors but chances of that may be slim. I will be on the Factory @rockstarhusky team all summer for those asking. Taking this day by day as it’s very frustrating I want to be out there so bad. I will come back when I can! Thanks everyone for the support."