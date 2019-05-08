Dean Ferris To Fill-In For Aaron Plessinger

Three-time Australian Motocross Champion Dean Ferris has found a landing spot in America for the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

With Aaron Plessinger still sidelined with a heel injury, Monster Energy Factory Yamaha announced that Ferris will fill-in for Plessinger, beginning at the season-opener at Hangtown on May 18.

“I’m super excited about this opportunity to race with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team,” said Ferris in a statement. “I’ve won a lot of races on the YZ450F, so it’s a perfect fit for me to start my campaign in America. I’m looking forward to getting the outdoor season rolling in Hangtown next weekend!”

Sources have told Racer X that Ferris will fill-in until Plessinger is able to return and after that he will still receive support from Yamaha. At this time, a return date for Plessinger has not been determined.

It’s been a wild 2019 already for Ferris. He was signed to fill-in for Romain Febvre in the FIM Motocross World Championship but sustained a knee injury in his first appearance and returned home to Australia to rehab. He then made a surprise appearance at the Australian Motocross Championship double-header last weekend aboard a KTM and went 1-1 at Saturday’s fourth round.

This won’t be the first time Ferris raced in the U.S. In 2014, Ferris signed with Red Bull KTM and finished 14th overall in the 250SX West Region Championship, but his season was cut short due to injury and he eventually returned to Europe and the FIM Motocross World Championship. Ferris returned in 2017 to race High Point in the 450 Class and finished second in the first moto and seventh overall.

