Weston Peick's Latest Surgery a 'Success'

May 9, 2019 10:05am
Weston Peick’s Latest Surgery a ‘Success’

JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing’s Weston Peick was able to ride his bike for the first time at Milestone MX Park last month but said problems with his nose and eye would require another surgery before he could return to riding normally and therefore racing. Earlier this week, Peick underwent that surgery to fix the issues that were still lingering from his crash at the Paris Supercross in November. 

Peick needed his septum rebuilt in the surgery, which required a full nose reconstruction, bone graft, rhinoplasty, and septoplasty, according to an Instagram post, saying he “can finally breathe” following the nose reconstruction.

While under the knife, Peick also had work done on his bad eye, which he has had limited vision in.

“Regarding my right eye they installed a artificial tear duct so my eye can properly drain, and also put another another plate behind my eye to push it forward to match my good eye,” he said in the post.

While Peick has made strides in his recovery he is not expected to race the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in 2019.

Below is his full post: