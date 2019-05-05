Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Joey Savatgy Injury Update

May 5, 2019 9:35am | by:
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy missed the final round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas after a hard crash in qualifying.

According to Savatgy, he sustained hematoma (a collection of blood outside of a blood vessel) in his leg and the pain was too much for him to lineup for the night show.

Savatgy has also been riding through a shoulder injury sustained in Nashville.

Below is his post:

"Bruised and beat up, hematoma in my leg and it was bleeding so my leg was swelling to the point where the pain was unbearable… these last couple weeks have been miserable, dealing with my shoulder. Iv’e rode maybe 30 laps in the last 6 weeks. I’ve rode thru a lot of pain, but I appreciate the support from the fans… I’ll be back.”