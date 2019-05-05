Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy missed the final round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday in Las Vegas after a hard crash in qualifying.

According to Savatgy, he sustained hematoma (a collection of blood outside of a blood vessel) in his leg and the pain was too much for him to lineup for the night show.

Savatgy has also been riding through a shoulder injury sustained in Nashville.

Below is his post:

"Bruised and beat up, hematoma in my leg and it was bleeding so my leg was swelling to the point where the pain was unbearable… these last couple weeks have been miserable, dealing with my shoulder. Iv’e rode maybe 30 laps in the last 6 weeks. I’ve rode thru a lot of pain, but I appreciate the support from the fans… I’ll be back.”