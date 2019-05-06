Justin Barcia Hopes To Be Ready For Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Opener
Following the season finale of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Las Vegas, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia released a lengthy post on his Instagram page detailing the injuries that sidelined him for the last three rounds.
According to his post, Barcia sustained two broken wrists in Nashville. Barcia said surgery was not an option, but that he had to take the time to let the injuries heal. It’s been a long season of injury for Barcia, who won the season opener in Anaheim back in January.
He sustained a bruised tailbone in a crash at round three. Although the injury did not cause Barcia to miss time, he failed to finish inside the top five over the course of the next five rounds. Then, prior to Atlanta Supercross, Barcia sustained a concussion and a shoulder injury in a practice crash and missed the following two rounds. He returned for Indianapolis and earned his second top five of the season before missing the final three rounds due to wrist injuries.
Barcia said he is returning to California this week where he will begin testing for the opening round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross on May 18 at Hangtown and that he hopes to be ready for the opener.
Below is his full post:
What’s up everyone!
I just wanted to touch base since the supercross season is over and give everyone an update on where I’m currently at!
Unfortunately I had a lot of highs and lows this year my high being winning the first race then a huge crash at A2 and a mid season mechanical during practice that took me out of a few races with a concussion and a banged up shoulder.
My goal is always to get back racing as soon as possible and unfortunately I did that too soon which resulted in never getting back to full health.
After a get off in Nashville I had to pull out of the remaining series as I suffered two broken wrists. While surgery was not an option I needed time to try and heal.
At this point I’m feeling good enough to get going again.
I’m heading to California right now to start testing and get back riding. My main goal is to get as prepared as possible for the first motocross race and feel as comfortable as possible, build my speed as well as my overall racing fitness throughout the year and be back on that podium consistently!!! I want to say a massive thank you for the continued support from you all it doesn’t go unnoticed & I’ll be keeping you posted with updates throughout this motocross season.
Thanks
JB