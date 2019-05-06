Following the season finale of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Las Vegas, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Justin Barcia released a lengthy post on his Instagram page detailing the injuries that sidelined him for the last three rounds.

According to his post, Barcia sustained two broken wrists in Nashville. Barcia said surgery was not an option, but that he had to take the time to let the injuries heal. It’s been a long season of injury for Barcia, who won the season opener in Anaheim back in January.

He sustained a bruised tailbone in a crash at round three. Although the injury did not cause Barcia to miss time, he failed to finish inside the top five over the course of the next five rounds. Then, prior to Atlanta Supercross, Barcia sustained a concussion and a shoulder injury in a practice crash and missed the following two rounds. He returned for Indianapolis and earned his second top five of the season before missing the final three rounds due to wrist injuries.

Barcia said he is returning to California this week where he will begin testing for the opening round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross on May 18 at Hangtown and that he hopes to be ready for the opener.

