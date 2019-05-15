Results Archive
The List: All-Time Motocross Wins List

May 15, 2019 2:00pm
by:

Prior to the start of every new season, it’s always fun to look at the all-time wins list and project where riders can move to by the end of the season. No, Ricky Carmichael’s 76 career wins in the premier class will not be touched anytime soon—if ever—but two-time defending 450 champion Eli Tomac could move inside the top five all-time during this season, passing James Stewart in the process.

Currently seventh all-time with 17 career wins, Tomac will pass Stewart and move into fifth if he collects four wins this year—a strong possibility—and could move as high as third all-time if he collects 11 overall wins—less of a possibility.

Ken Roczen is the next active rider on the list, sitting in a tie for ninth all-time with Jeremy McGrath with 15 career wins. Chad Reed is the next active rider—he’s not expected to race Pro Motocross this year, but he did make a surprise return at Ironman last year, so we’ll leave him on the active list for now—with 10 career wins. 

Jeremy Martin is the highest ranked active rider in the 250 Class, sitting in a tie for seventh all-time with 14 career overalls, but is out for the entire season due to a back injury. No other active rider is in the top 36.

Check out the full lists below.

250/450 Class

RankRiderNo. of Wins 
1Ricky Carmichael76
2Ryan Dungey39
3Bob Hannah27
4Ricky Johnson22
5James Stewart20
6Kent Howerton18
7Eli Tomac*17
8Jeff Emig16
9Ken Roczen*15
9Jeremy McGrath15
11Jeff Ward13
12Ryan Villopoto12
12Mike Kiedrowski12
12Jeff Stanton12
15Mike LaRocco11
15Gary Jones11
17Chad Reed*10
17Kevin Windham10
19Doug Henry7
19Pierre Karsmakers7
19Jimmy Weinert7
19Marvin Musquin*7
19Pierre Karsmakers7
24Damon Bradshaw6
24John Dowd6
24Marty Tripes6
24Ron Lechien6
28Greg Albertyn5
28Jimmy Ellis5
28Tony DiStefano5
*Indicates active rider in class

125/250 Class

RankRiderNo. of Wins 
1James Stewart28
2Ricky Carmichael26
3Mark Barnett25
4Steve Lamson20
5Ryan Villopoto19
6Guy Cooper16
7Blake Baggett14
7Broc Glover14
7Jeremy Martin*14
10Jeff Emig13
10George Holland13
12Eli Tomac12
13Jeff Ward11
14Mike Kiedrowski10
14Ron Lechien10
16Grant Langston9
17Marvin Musquin8
17Mike Brown8
17Micky Dymond8
17Bob Hannah8
17Marty Smith8
17Aaron Plessinger 8
23Christophe Pourcel7
23Cooper Webb7
23Doug Henry7
23Erik Kehoe7
23Joey Savatgy7
23Johnny O'Mara7
23Kevin Windham7
23Ryan Dungey7
23Travis Pastrana7
23Zach Osborne7
33Ben Townley6
33Mike LaRocco6
33Tyla Rattray6
36Broc Hepler5
36Dean Wilson5
36Robbie Reynard5
36Ryan Hughes5
36Trey Canard5
*Indicates active rider in class

500 Class

RankRiderNo of Wins
1Broc Glover19
2Pierre Karsmakers16
2Brad Lackey16
4David Bailey15
5Jeff Ward12
6Ricky Johnson11
7Jim Weinert9
8Jeff Stanton8
9Chuck Sun7
10Mike Bell6
10Rick Burgett6
12Danny Laporte5
12Kent Howerton5