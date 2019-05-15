Prior to the start of every new season, it’s always fun to look at the all-time wins list and project where riders can move to by the end of the season. No, Ricky Carmichael’s 76 career wins in the premier class will not be touched anytime soon—if ever—but two-time defending 450 champion Eli Tomac could move inside the top five all-time during this season, passing James Stewart in the process.
Currently seventh all-time with 17 career wins, Tomac will pass Stewart and move into fifth if he collects four wins this year—a strong possibility—and could move as high as third all-time if he collects 11 overall wins—less of a possibility.
Ken Roczen is the next active rider on the list, sitting in a tie for ninth all-time with Jeremy McGrath with 15 career wins. Chad Reed is the next active rider—he’s not expected to race Pro Motocross this year, but he did make a surprise return at Ironman last year, so we’ll leave him on the active list for now—with 10 career wins.
Jeremy Martin is the highest ranked active rider in the 250 Class, sitting in a tie for seventh all-time with 14 career overalls, but is out for the entire season due to a back injury. No other active rider is in the top 36.
Check out the full lists below.
250/450 Class
|Rank
|Rider
|No. of Wins
|1
|Ricky Carmichael
|76
|2
|Ryan Dungey
|39
|3
|Bob Hannah
|27
|4
|Ricky Johnson
|22
|5
|James Stewart
|20
|6
|Kent Howerton
|18
|7
|Eli Tomac*
|17
|8
|Jeff Emig
|16
|9
|Ken Roczen*
|15
|9
|Jeremy McGrath
|15
|11
|Jeff Ward
|13
|12
|Ryan Villopoto
|12
|12
|Mike Kiedrowski
|12
|12
|Jeff Stanton
|12
|15
|Mike LaRocco
|11
|15
|Gary Jones
|11
|17
|Chad Reed*
|10
|17
|Kevin Windham
|10
|19
|Doug Henry
|7
|19
|Pierre Karsmakers
|7
|19
|Jimmy Weinert
|7
|19
|Marvin Musquin*
|7
|24
|Damon Bradshaw
|6
|24
|John Dowd
|6
|24
|Marty Tripes
|6
|24
|Ron Lechien
|6
|28
|Greg Albertyn
|5
|28
|Jimmy Ellis
|5
|28
|Tony DiStefano
|5
|*Indicates active rider in class
125/250 Class
|Rank
|Rider
|No. of Wins
|1
|James Stewart
|28
|2
|Ricky Carmichael
|26
|3
|Mark Barnett
|25
|4
|Steve Lamson
|20
|5
|Ryan Villopoto
|19
|6
|Guy Cooper
|16
|7
|Blake Baggett
|14
|7
|Broc Glover
|14
|7
|Jeremy Martin*
|14
|10
|Jeff Emig
|13
|10
|George Holland
|13
|12
|Eli Tomac
|12
|13
|Jeff Ward
|11
|14
|Mike Kiedrowski
|10
|14
|Ron Lechien
|10
|16
|Grant Langston
|9
|17
|Marvin Musquin
|8
|17
|Mike Brown
|8
|17
|Micky Dymond
|8
|17
|Bob Hannah
|8
|17
|Marty Smith
|8
|17
|Aaron Plessinger
|8
|23
|Christophe Pourcel
|7
|23
|Cooper Webb
|7
|23
|Doug Henry
|7
|23
|Erik Kehoe
|7
|23
|Joey Savatgy
|7
|23
|Johnny O'Mara
|7
|23
|Kevin Windham
|7
|23
|Ryan Dungey
|7
|23
|Travis Pastrana
|7
|23
|Zach Osborne
|7
|33
|Ben Townley
|6
|33
|Mike LaRocco
|6
|33
|Tyla Rattray
|6
|36
|Broc Hepler
|5
|36
|Dean Wilson
|5
|36
|Robbie Reynard
|5
|36
|Ryan Hughes
|5
|36
|Trey Canard
|5
|*Indicates active rider in class
500 Class
|Rank
|Rider
|No of Wins
|1
|Broc Glover
|19
|2
|Pierre Karsmakers
|16
|2
|Brad Lackey
|16
|4
|David Bailey
|15
|5
|Jeff Ward
|12
|6
|Ricky Johnson
|11
|7
|Jim Weinert
|9
|8
|Jeff Stanton
|8
|9
|Chuck Sun
|7
|10
|Mike Bell
|6
|10
|Rick Burgett
|6
|12
|Danny Laporte
|5
|12
|Kent Howerton
|5