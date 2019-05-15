Prior to the start of every new season, it’s always fun to look at the all-time wins list and project where riders can move to by the end of the season. No, Ricky Carmichael’s 76 career wins in the premier class will not be touched anytime soon—if ever—but two-time defending 450 champion Eli Tomac could move inside the top five all-time during this season, passing James Stewart in the process.

Currently seventh all-time with 17 career wins, Tomac will pass Stewart and move into fifth if he collects four wins this year—a strong possibility—and could move as high as third all-time if he collects 11 overall wins—less of a possibility.

Ken Roczen is the next active rider on the list, sitting in a tie for ninth all-time with Jeremy McGrath with 15 career wins. Chad Reed is the next active rider—he’s not expected to race Pro Motocross this year, but he did make a surprise return at Ironman last year, so we’ll leave him on the active list for now—with 10 career wins.

Jeremy Martin is the highest ranked active rider in the 250 Class, sitting in a tie for seventh all-time with 14 career overalls, but is out for the entire season due to a back injury. No other active rider is in the top 36.

Check out the full lists below.

250/450 Class

Rank Rider No. of Wins 1 Ricky Carmichael 76 2 Ryan Dungey 39 3 Bob Hannah 27 4 Ricky Johnson 22 5 James Stewart 20 6 Kent Howerton 18 7 Eli Tomac* 17 8 Jeff Emig 16 9 Ken Roczen* 15 9 Jeremy McGrath 15 11 Jeff Ward 13 12 Ryan Villopoto 12 12 Mike Kiedrowski 12 12 Jeff Stanton 12 15 Mike LaRocco 11 15 Gary Jones 11 17 Chad Reed* 10 17 Kevin Windham 10 19 Doug Henry 7 19 Pierre Karsmakers 7 19 Jimmy Weinert 7 19 Marvin Musquin* 7 19 Pierre Karsmakers 7 24 Damon Bradshaw 6 24 John Dowd 6 24 Marty Tripes 6 24 Ron Lechien 6 28 Greg Albertyn 5 28 Jimmy Ellis 5 28 Tony DiStefano 5 *Indicates active rider in class

125/250 Class

Rank Rider No. of Wins 1 James Stewart 28 2 Ricky Carmichael 26 3 Mark Barnett 25 4 Steve Lamson 20 5 Ryan Villopoto 19 6 Guy Cooper 16 7 Blake Baggett 14 7 Broc Glover 14 7 Jeremy Martin* 14 10 Jeff Emig 13 10 George Holland 13 12 Eli Tomac 12 13 Jeff Ward 11 14 Mike Kiedrowski 10 14 Ron Lechien 10 16 Grant Langston 9 17 Marvin Musquin 8 17 Mike Brown 8 17 Micky Dymond 8 17 Bob Hannah 8 17 Marty Smith 8 17 Aaron Plessinger 8 23 Christophe Pourcel 7 23 Cooper Webb 7 23 Doug Henry 7 23 Erik Kehoe 7 23 Joey Savatgy 7 23 Johnny O'Mara 7 23 Kevin Windham 7 23 Ryan Dungey 7 23 Travis Pastrana 7 23 Zach Osborne 7 33 Ben Townley 6 33 Mike LaRocco 6 33 Tyla Rattray 6 36 Broc Hepler 5 36 Dean Wilson 5 36 Robbie Reynard 5 36 Ryan Hughes 5 36 Trey Canard 5 *Indicates active rider in class

500 Class