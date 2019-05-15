Filthy Phil Nicoletti Vlog: ClubMX

Filthy Phil's Vlog, backed by FXR, is back!

Two weeks ago Jason Weigandt hitched a ride with Phil and his riding buddy Marshal Weltin to check out a day of motos at ClubMX in South Carolina. Weege showed up to Phil's apartment eight minutes late, so Phil was mad, and then it just continued to spiral downhill from there.

Also, enjoy a guest appearance by Justin Brayton and others! This is a day in the life of a pro racer. Not the best day, though.

Main image: Rockstar Energy OTSFF Yamaha