Carson Mumford has been having a standout summer so far in Pro Motocross, finishing consistently in the top ten. Then at Spring Creek he had his breakout moto, finishing third in the moto and even pressuring Levi Kitchen for second at one point. He went 11-3 for fifth overall. Carson was able to back it up this weekend at Washougal with 5-4 moto scores finishing fourth overall. Steve Matthes was able to catch up with Carson after the race this weekend to get his take on the race and his new found confidence.

Racer X: Fourth overall today, you got fifth overall last week. Are you good at Washougal because you’re a Cali kid or how do you feel about this place?

Carson Mumford: I guess I am okay here, but I don’t typically like the track. I’m normally kind of nervous on how high speed it is, the shadows and stuff like that. Today was pretty enjoyable, overcast there were no shadows.

It was the nicest Washougal I have ever been to.

Yeah, I would have to agree. It was an awesome day, went 5-4, really solid. Normally I feel like a 5-4 would land me on the podium but of course the guys ahead of me went 1-2-3, 1-2-3! [laughs] Of course that’s my luck, but it was an awesome day, I passed a lot of good guys. I was solid both motos, it was good.

At one point you were catching Hymas and he was catching Ryder D! Then Ryder D picked it back up but I thought it was going to be a little bit of a battle.

Yeah for sure it was, and I was aware that they got second and third in the first moto and I got fifth in the first moto so I was like, “Alright even if I pass them they’re gonna beat me in the overall so don’t do anything stupid and blow this.” But I was putting on a good charge and got close. It was just like, “Okay just hang onto these guys. It's easy to watch them and stay up there and that should give me a big gap on the guys behind me.” And that’s pretty much what happened.