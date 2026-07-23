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Who is Better at Washougal National? Haiden Deegan or the Lawrences - Results Breakdown

July 23, 2026, 2:15pm
Who is Better at Washougal National? Haiden Deegan or the Lawrences - Results Breakdown
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Haiden Deegan vs the Lawrences: Washougal National Results

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Washougal Motocross Park this weekend for round eight, and this weekend’s race could be a pivotal round.The Lawrence brothers have won all 14 motos in the 450 Class and all seven overalls so far this summer, but one thing to consider: the last time a Lawrence won an overall at Washougal was Jett’s 1-1 day in his perfect season in 2023!

In 2024 and 2025, the Lawrence duo only has one moto win at Washougal: the second moto in 2025. Chase Sexton won the Washougal National in 2024 and 2025 and although he is out with injuries at the moment, he is still the only rider to earn a Pro Motocross overall NOT named Lawrence since 2023, when Jett moved up to the premier class.

Hunter Lawrence’s two 450 starts at Washougal have resulted in 5-4 moto finishes for fourth overall (both 2024 and 2025). That seems solid but consider this: In 29 starts to date in 450 Pro Motocross, Hunter only has only missed the overall podium five times—and two of those five came at Washougal! In five total Washougal starts (including his three 250 starts), Hunter has an average moto finish of 4.4.

So, with Chase Sexton out…enter Haiden Deegan?

Deegan has been really good at this track, with 1-1-2 overall results in his three 250 Class starts there. He has 1-1-2-1-1-2 moto scores. Could Deegan’s first 450 moto win come in Washington?

Check out some stats on the Lawrences and Deegan heading into this weekend, and give us your predictions in the comments section below.

Mitch Kendra
Haiden Deegan

Haiden Deegan

Temecula, CA United States
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 19, 2025 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 20, 2024 Yamaha YZ250F
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 22, 2023 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence

Hunter Lawrence

Landsborough, Australia Australia
PositionRaceClassDateBike
4
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 19, 2025 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 20, 2024 Honda CRF450R
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 22, 2023 Honda CRF250R
3
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 23, 2022 Honda CRF250R
7
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 24, 2021 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence

Landsborough, Australia Australia
PositionRaceClassDateBike
2
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 19, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 22, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 23, 2022 Honda CRF250R
4
Motocross 
Washougal 		250July 24, 2021 Honda CRF250R
Full Results
  • 2023 Washougal National
    2023 Washougal National Align Media
  • 2023 Washougal National
    2023 Washougal National Align Media
  • 2023 Washougal National
    2023 Washougal National Align Media
  • 2023 Washougal National
    2023 Washougal National Align Media
  • 2024 Washougal National
    2024 Washougal National Align Media
  • 2024 Washougal National
    2024 Washougal National Align Media
  • 2025 Washougal National
    2025 Washougal National Align Media
  • 2025 Washougal National
    2025 Washougal National Align Media
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