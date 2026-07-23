This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in the PNW for the Washougal National, round eight of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Washougal National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.