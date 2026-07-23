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Full Schedule

Washougal National Full Pro Motocross Race Day Schedule

July 23, 2026, 12:00pm
Washougal National Full Pro Motocross Race Day Schedule
Washougal, WA WashougalAMA Pro Motocross Championship

This Saturday, the SuperMotocross paddock will be in the PNW for the Washougal National, round eight of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

What you need to know the most for the Washougal National on Saturday: the points-paying motos start just after 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific on Peacock.

Below is the full broadcast schedule and then the full race day schedule, plus the PDF version if you want to screenshot it for your phone.

Washougal Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
  • Motocross

    Washougal

     Saturday, July 25
    Washougal MX Park
    Washougal, WA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PDT)
    Saturday
    7:00am2:00pm 7:00am – 2:00pm Rider Services / Will Call Opens
    7:15am7:30am 7:15am – 7:30am Riders Meeting at AMA Semi
    7:30am7:45am 7:30am – 7:45am Chapel Service at AMA Semi
    8:00am8:15am 8:00am – 8:15am 250 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:20am8:35am 8:20am – 8:35am 250 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    8:35am8:50am 8:35am – 8:50am Track Maintenance
    8:50am9:05am 8:50am – 9:05am 450 Group A Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:10am9:25am 9:10am – 9:25am 450 Group B Qualifying 1 - 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
    9:30am9:50am 9:30am – 9:50am Track Maintenance
    9:50am10:05am 9:50am – 10:05am 250 Group B Qualifying - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:10am10:25am 10:10am – 10:25am 250 Group A Qualifying - 15 minutes Peacock
    10:30am10:45am 10:30am – 10:45am 450 Group A Qualifying - 15 minutes
    10:50am11:05am 10:50am – 11:05am 450 Group B Qualifying - 15 minutes
    11:05am11:35am 11:05am – 11:35am Track Maintenance
    11:35am11:45am 11:35am – 11:45am 250 Consolation Race
    11:50am12:00pm 11:50am – 12:00pm 450 Consolation Race
    12:05pm1:00pm 12:05pm – 1:00pm Track Maintenance
    12:30pm1:00pm 12:30pm – 1:00pm OPENING CEREMONIES
    12:41pm 12:41pm 250 First Call Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:51pm 12:51pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:01pm 1:01pm 250 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:11pm1:46pm 1:11pm – 1:46pm 250 Class Moto #1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:46pm2:00pm 1:46pm – 2:00pm Podium Interviews
    1:40pm 1:40pm 450 First Call
    1:50pm 1:50pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    2:00pm 2:00pm 450 Class Sight Lap / Top 5 Introduction
    2:10pm2:45pm 2:10pm – 2:45pm 450 Class Moto #1
    2:45pm3:00pm 2:45pm – 3:00pm Podium Interviews
    2:45pm3:22pm 2:45pm – 3:22pm Halftime
    3:02pm 3:02pm 250 First Call
    3:12pm 3:12pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    3:22pm 3:22pm 250 Class Sight Lap
    3:30pm4:05pm 3:30pm – 4:05pm 250 Class Moto #2
    4:05pm4:20pm 4:05pm – 4:20pm 250 Winners Circle
    4:01pm 4:01pm 450 First Call
    4:11pm 4:11pm Begin Loading Gate / Staging Closed
    4:21pm 4:21pm 450 Class Sight Lap
    4:29pm5:05pm 4:29pm – 5:05pm 450 Class Moto #2
    5:05pm5:20pm 5:05pm – 5:20pm 450 Winners Circle
    5:30pm5:45pm 5:30pm – 5:45pm 250 Press Conference
    5:45pm6:00pm 5:45pm – 6:00pm 450 Press Conference
Washougal Motocross Schedule

Note: Times local to Washougal, Washington (Pacific time zone)

Washougal National race schedule
Washougal National race schedule MX Sports Pro Racing

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