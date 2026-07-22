Millville is the best track on the circuit in my opinion but also, I’m incredibly biased because I’ve raced there a lot and been going to the pro national there since 1989. But in my defense, Millville’s got it all; hills, sand, great dirt and the district 23 people who are great people. Sorry not sorry you RedBud fans, Millville is #1.

I do know that Alex Martin (who basically runs Millville now) would like to host a Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations there and I do agree that would be epic but I’m not sure about the parking there for the pro pits? The MXoN event is huge with infrastructure so not sure that would work. Track probably needs to be wider in some spots also but they’ve cleared a lot of trees to help with spectator viewing, that’s improved. The track itself is great. It’s also 400 percent better than something they’re going to build at a car track or whatever next year in Holland. RedBud and Ironman had their turn…MILLVILLE FOR MXDN!!!

Speaking of Millville, they changed Mt. Martin and imagine this, the riders' opinions were mixed. Most of them didn’t like the chicane added to it to slow it down beforehand but after the race, I had some guys tell me it was okay and they admitted that the old downhill, which was basically a downhill rollercoaster with bumps, was a little sketchy. But it was a place you could make up time in. So, I’d say while the change wasn’t a home run, it also wasn’t a disaster. Also, still, it’s hard to get riders to put aside their own performances on the day as to a factor on whether they liked a track or not.

Except for Garrett Marchbanks of course. Win or lose, he doesn’t like the track.

You watched the race, you saw the results so here are some general thoughts on general topics emanating from Millville, okay?

Hey, so we’re seven rounds down and have four to go in this championship and is anyone other than a Lawrence going to win a moto? It’s not looking like it, right? This week in another episode of “Which Lawrence will win” it was Hunter going 1-1 with an absolute heater of a ride in moto 1 and then a bit of luck in moto two with the other Lawrence going down while he was leading.