Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cole Davies
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Motocross
Spring Creek
News
450 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
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MX2 Results
  1. Guillem Farres
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Camden McLellan
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Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 25
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 26
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Aug 2
News
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Aug 3
News
Full Schedule

Watch: 2016 Washougal, James Stewart's Last Finish, Tomac Versus Roczen

July 22, 2026, 7:10am
Washougal, WA WashougalLucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Posting on the 10th anniversary of this race, no one would have ever predicted this would be the last time anyone would see James Stewart in professional competition. Plus the next generation of Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac are ready to battle up front! Enjoy Washougal 2016 450 Moto 1.

About Dunlop The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.

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