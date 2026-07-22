Watch: 2016 Washougal, James Stewart's Last Finish, Tomac Versus Roczen

Posting on the 10th anniversary of this race, no one would have ever predicted this would be the last time anyone would see James Stewart in professional competition. Plus the next generation of Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac are ready to battle up front! Enjoy Washougal 2016 450 Moto 1.

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