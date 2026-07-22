1. Jett’s New Reality

Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence coulda, shoulda, woulda won Millville, but threw it away with a weirdo crash in moto two. Jett got beat by big bro handily in moto one, but came out swinging in the second moto, catching, passing, and checking out on Hunter before going down late. He probably would have been able to get up and finish second, but the crash was exacerbated by the handlebar falling inside Jett’s boot, causing him to be stuck for some time, and settling for fifth.

The second moto crash was Jett Lawrence’s third crash of the day (two in qualifying), and all of them were decently big get offs. Jettson has been hitting the deck more than ever this summer, and he opened up at the post-race press conference about how he believes his lack of riding during the week is beginning to catch up with him on race day.

“When we are changing settings, I am just not knowing the bike as well, and then when we get top the race weekend, the first qualifying, you are obviously trying to send it on a track that you haven’t rode since the previous year, so you’re trying to ride yourself in, but also try to get a good lap in,” Jett Lawrence said.

He also talked about the moto two crash explaining, “I've been struggling with a little bit with the bike. And I think it's that new style I've created almost with my foot and kind of being a little, almost sometimes a little forward and I'm like most of my weight's there instead of just my head. I think it just put that little bit too much weight and it pressured the front into that soft stuff and there was enough just to kind of carve it and then flick me over.”

It is hard to predict what Jett’s recovery will look like long term, but if he wants to win his third 450 Pro Motocross Championship, he is going to have to adapt to his current situation and limit the mistakes. He has proven on several occasions that alien Jett Lawrence still exists, but maybe that level puts him closer to the edge than it once did?