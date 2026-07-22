Okay so you bought a house in Spain. Is that for next year?

That is for next year, yeah.

Can you talk a little bit about that because I heard you weren't supposed to be over here as long as you have been over here, right?

Yeah. So, Triumph had an injury, I believe at the time it was either Jalek [Swoll] or Stilez [Roberston] last year, and they called me up. I said I would love to come over, experience it. I was on a contract with Triumph already, but as a test and development for the 450 program in Europe and I came over here, I believe in January or February, and then raced outdoors last season. Then halfway through the season, I think it was around RedBud time last year, they called me and said, ‘Hey, we're postponing the 450 program for another season in Europe. Would you want to stay and do the 450 in America instead?” Because over here we don't have the regulations with the frame and stuff. I said, “Yeah, why not? Hell yeah.” So, because of that, we extended my contract and my contract is to go back next year.

Okay, and you seem a little bit excited about that. Is that fair to say?

I'm always excited for a challenge, but, I mean, I would be excited for racing another season over here as well! I feel like we have a lot left to prove, and because it's the first season, there's so much to improve on. I've been over here for two years. Obviously, I've been in Europe for most of my career, and there are certain things that you do miss. There's no doubt about it. There's some people that I miss, I miss more actually off the track, just living close to your family. I know Spain, it's still a three-hour flight, but it's still easier than going to America, which is super expensive and at least a nine-hour flight. So, it’s more just the family and friends thing off the track, because racing over here in America and racing in Europe, although the programs are different, at the end of the day it's still racing.

Yeah, I love that. So, you're cool as far as the racing goes here or there. Are there things like pros and cons that you notice as far as racing here, like, “Oh, I love this so much better”, or aspects you don’t like as much?

I've come to like the one-day format a lot because the two-day format leaves you with not much time in between the weekends. So, imagine we were here two days. You only get one day on the bike most likely during the week, you're barely home. I found this one-day format good. I think if you're new to the series or new in general, I think the two-day format is nice just because you have more track time, but so that's like a give and take. The amateur program in Europe is better, because already from the 85s, you get to race on some of the pro tracks, and you get a lot more track time. Over here, because I've done some of the amateur races, you have five to 10 minutes, maybe 15 minutes at most, at some of these amateur events. Apart from the Loretta's final and the Mini O’s final. It's a big change going from 85, jumping straight up to a 250 because over here you guys don't do much 125 racing either. So, we we've got a class specifically for that that and it races at all the MXGP tracks. You get to experience what it's like. So that part I feel like Europe's nailed really well. But then there's the payout. I mean, over here, people get paid [purse money] from the organizers. In Europe, they don't do that [no purse money in MXGP] and that's a shame, I think, not so much for the guys like me and other factory boys, but more the outside of the top 20. I think getting a little bit of a paycheck, even though it's not a lot, and probably doesn't cover the costs, it's still nice, it still gives like a little bit of blood on the teeth knowing I can earn a little bit of money on this, not just pay out every weekend.

I appreciate your perspective. Can you talk about your developing the bike? I'm sure that's probably a pretty heavy job for you. So are you able to focus fully on racing. What would you say about that?

At this point I've taken a rider role, to be honest with you, so the energy spend is more or less the same at this point. There was a short period of time, from then end of ‘24, beginning of 25, where I did have some testing roles and I had to compromise a little bit in order to make things happen, but nowadays it’s a full on riding program. It's still tough. I think you can ask the Ducati boys as well, it's still tough developing a new bike. You don't have much data and much feedback to go off of. But other than that, I don't think it's too bad. I'm enjoying my time a lot with Triumph, and at this point I've been a little bit of a guinea pig right from the get-go, being the first guy with Triumph on the 250 in Europe and now on the 450 as well here. But I've enjoyed every bit of it.