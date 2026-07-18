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Cole Davies Suffers Mechanical DNF in First Moto at Spring Creek National

July 18, 2026, 2:55pm
Cole Davies Suffers Mechanical DNF in First Moto at Spring Creek National
Millville, MN Spring CreekAMA Pro Motocross Championship

What a wild start to the motos at round seven of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this afternoon in Minnesota. There was a wild sequence off the start when Casey Cochran did a full-on endo, then seconds later it was a big pileup in the section after the first turn when a handful of riders went down, including Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Carson Wood and Cole Davies both went down, which collecting their teammate Caden Dudney and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen as well. Luckily, all riders would get up following the crashes.

Davies and Kitchen entered the moto first and second in the championship, respectively, and both had to get up and get to work. They started battled one another as they moved forward, going back-and-forth as they moved into points-paying positions.

Right around the halfway mark in the moto, Davies’ bike cut out and he was not able to finish the race. He was forced to push his bike off to the side of the track and then a Yamaha team member began pushing the #37 YZ250F back to the pits as Davies started to walk back with his helmet still on. It is unknown what happened to Davies' bike, but it was possibly damaged in the first turn crash. The team will hustle to get it all fixed and ready for the upcoming second moto.

By the time the checkered flag came out, Kitchen eventually made his way up to eighth place by the checkered flag. Davies unofficially scored 38th.

Julien Beaumer chased down teammates Michael Mosiman and Kayden Minear out front to win the moto as he moves by Jo Shimoda to take over third in the championship standings. How will the second moto go here shortly?

Watch the incident below.

Motocross

Spring Creek - 250 Moto 1

Live Now
Spring Creek MX Park
Millville, MN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 35:06.084 2:02.106 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 35:06.913 0.829 2:01.989 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear 35:25.237 18.325 2:02.952 Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
4 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 35:27.193 1.956 2:03.344 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 35:28.284 1.091 2:03.053 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
6 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 35:29.884 1.601 2:01.988 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
7 Drew Adams Drew Adams 35:31.555 1.671 2:03.215 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
8 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 35:33.522 1.967 2:02.173 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
9 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 35:34.519 0.998 2:02.937 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
10 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz 35:59.762 25.244 2:04.206 Alpine, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Update: Before Second Moto

Hanley checked back into the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing pits and reported, "Hole in the gas tank that ended moto one."

Again, the incident likely happened in the first turn crash. The team fixed the bike up and the #37 is ready to go here for the second 250 Class moto here shortly.

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