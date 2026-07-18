Cole Davies Suffers Mechanical DNF in First Moto at Spring Creek National
What a wild start to the motos at round seven of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this afternoon in Minnesota. There was a wild sequence off the start when Casey Cochran did a full-on endo, then seconds later it was a big pileup in the section after the first turn when a handful of riders went down, including Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Carson Wood and Cole Davies both went down, which collecting their teammate Caden Dudney and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen as well. Luckily, all riders would get up following the crashes.
Davies and Kitchen entered the moto first and second in the championship, respectively, and both had to get up and get to work. They started battled one another as they moved forward, going back-and-forth as they moved into points-paying positions.
Right around the halfway mark in the moto, Davies’ bike cut out and he was not able to finish the race. He was forced to push his bike off to the side of the track and then a Yamaha team member began pushing the #37 YZ250F back to the pits as Davies started to walk back with his helmet still on. It is unknown what happened to Davies' bike, but it was possibly damaged in the first turn crash. The team will hustle to get it all fixed and ready for the upcoming second moto.
By the time the checkered flag came out, Kitchen eventually made his way up to eighth place by the checkered flag. Davies unofficially scored 38th.
Julien Beaumer chased down teammates Michael Mosiman and Kayden Minear out front to win the moto as he moves by Jo Shimoda to take over third in the championship standings. How will the second moto go here shortly?
Watch the incident below.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|35:06.084
|2:02.106
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|35:06.913
|0.829
|2:01.989
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Kayden Minear
|35:25.237
|18.325
|2:02.952
|Western Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|35:27.193
|1.956
|2:03.344
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|35:28.284
|1.091
|2:03.053
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|6
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|35:29.884
|1.601
|2:01.988
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|7
|Drew Adams
|35:31.555
|1.671
|2:03.215
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|35:33.522
|1.967
|2:02.173
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Chance Hymas
|35:34.519
|0.998
|2:02.937
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|10
|Dilan Schwartz
|35:59.762
|25.244
|2:04.206
|Alpine, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Update: Before Second Moto
Hanley checked back into the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing pits and reported, "Hole in the gas tank that ended moto one."
Again, the incident likely happened in the first turn crash. The team fixed the bike up and the #37 is ready to go here for the second 250 Class moto here shortly.