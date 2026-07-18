MXGP

As riders adapted to the track, it became clear from the practice sessions that this GP was going to be a little bit different. Honda HRC Petronas took the fastest time in Free Practice with Jeffrey Herlings, ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Tim Gajser, while Romain Febvre took third.

“The Bullet” thought he had first gate pick sorted in Time Practice, but Gajser came in with a late burst to take the top spot by a tenth and a half, while Championship leader Lucas Coenen claimed third best time for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The gate drop saw a factory Honda 1-2 with Vialle ahead of Fernandez, then the TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team machine of Slovenian Jan Pancar ahead of Febvre, although the reigning Champ slotted into second by the end of the first sequence of jumps through the classic Foxhills valley!

That move was largely unseen, however, as Coenen collided with the second Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP of Maxime Renaux on landing from a jump, and the out-of-control Belgian swerved off track and finally over the handlebars! Taking an impact from the bike, he was slow to get up, and pulled into Pit Lane a lap later to retire from the race. If he lines up tomorrow, the red plate holder will be to the far outside of the start line.

One rider who sadly won’t be in tomorrow’s line-up is Fantic Factory Racing MXGP’s Italian Alberto Forato, after hitting the ground hard and picking up a suspected shoulder injury. We wish Alberto a speedy recovery.

Fernandez fought back into second place as Febvre collided with Herlings at the base of a big uphill, and the Dutchman hit the ground as a result, remounting near the edge of the top 20!

Febvre still maintained third ahead of the returning JK Racing Yamaha of Isak Gifting, as the Swede held off Gajser and fellow Scandinavian Kevin Horgmo, who would go on to score his first Qualifying Race points of the year for Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul!

Herlings began a rapid recovery, getting back into the points at the end of lap four with a pass on the Gabriel SS24 KTM of Oriol Oliver, then Gajser crashed in some ruts to lose fourth to Horgmo! Gifting dropped through the order to ultimately finish 17th with a late fall, while Pancar was relegated to eleventh by a pass from Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass with two laps to go, and Oliver won a scrap with Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team survivor Calvin Vlaanderen for eighth place.

Renaux held on to seventh at the flag behind Horgmo, who scored his best Saturday finish since France in May of last year!

The battle at the front raged on, however, and Herlings was gaining ground all the time! Fernandez took Vialle with a spectacular pass at the top of the final uphill of lap six, and the Frenchman kept his compatriot Febvre at bay until three laps from the end, depriving the Champion of a chance to take his second QR win of the season. Herlings, meanwhile, worked his way into fourth with a downhill pass on Gajser on the last lap, and was marginally short of his teammate Vialle, in a race where the Honda HRC Petronas team took three of the first four positions!