Steve Matthes' 2027 Silly Season Update
From this week's Observations column from Steve Matthes, here's some silly season news that you may or may not know:
-Aaron Plessinger will be taking his talents to Triumph for 2027 and beyond. Good signing by both, from people I talk to, Aaron wanted a two-year deal from KTM and there was interest from KTM but not for two years and AP decided to check out. No matter how AP is doing, he’s an amazing ambassador for any brand.
-RJ Hampshire will be moving over to Ducati and from what I hear they’re doing a two-man team so either Dylan Ferrandis or Justin Barcia will be out. Seeing as how Ferrandis told us that there’s been some talks about him coming back, look for it to be DF and RJ in 2027. Tough season for Bam, who has been off the bike a ton due to injuries.
-I think Eli Tomac will be back on a SX-only deal with Red Bull KTM. He is back for Millville this weekend BTW.
-We all thought Pipes Motorsports [Twisted Tea Suzuki] would have Malcolm Stewart there with Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson (Colt Nichols is doing WSX for them so I assume he’s back also?) and he still might be as they’ve talking, I think Stewart has tried the bike (Barcia as well BTW). But Stewart’s in a good spot as there’s talks about returning to Star Yamaha as a third 450SX guy and maybe heading to Monster Energy Kawasaki as well for SX only. Whether that would mean Malcolm takes a third spot (Kawasaki hasn’t had a third premier class guy there since the '90s but, hey, you never know!) or to takes the place of Chase Sexton, that’s up in the air.
-If Sexton and Kawasaki part ways, most think he gets a spot at Star and who knows what in the hell else happens. Chase Sexton is the king of the “IDK Man” for 2026!
-If Stewart doesn’t do Pipes Suzuki, then yeah, Barcia could go there.
-Phoenix Racing is signing Jalek Swoll, Nate Thrasher, and Casey Cochran or maybe none of them or maybe one of them. They’ve all been linked there. Cochran has some interest from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki as well, but I think Nick Romano has that spot. Maybe Mitch Payton adds a sixth bike because he sees what Star Yamaha is doing?
-Speaking of Pro Circuit, Cameron McAdoo is headed to Quad Lock Honda in 250s. I’ve heard Team Green kid Enzo Temmerman maybe gets put over at MX6 Kawasaki as well, as sort of a holding spot.
-Speaking of Quad Lock Honda, sounds like Shane McElrath is taking his talents from there to Team Beta. Whether that means Benny Bloss or Mitchell Oldenburg is out, I don’t know but I lean towards Mitchell being out. Beta has a 250 coming, they want to put someone on it so maybe kick Freckle back down to 250’s?
-Cooper Webb goes to Tedder Husqvarna alongside Justin Hill with factory services help. He does WSX and SX only. There’s been talk of a third guy but nothing lately.
-Bar-X switches to Husqvarna and keeps Dilan Schwartz and Lux Turner from what I hear.
-The Coenen twins are coming to the USA, but it doesn’t sound like Fly Racing is coming with them. Fly is a DeCarli team (DeCarli runs half of the Red Bull KTM factory squad in MXGP) deal so the twins run the gear there, but if they come here they’re able to shop for whatever they want, and it sounds like Alpinestars is in the lead. Like, seriously Gabrielle, leave some talent for the other brands, please?