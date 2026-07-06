BUCHANAN, Mich. (July 5, 2026) – The first SMX Next – Motocross event of the summer brought the sport’s best amateur prospects to RedBud MX for a Scouting Moto Combine gathering that served as an exciting complement to the 5.11 RedBud National. The excitement of America’s 250th Anniversary added to the event’s atmosphere, which saw Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider Carson Wood [#260] prevail for his first SMX Next victory following a sweep of the motos. Wood’s win also meant AMA Hall of Famer Kevin Windham earned the Coaches Cup.

Before the gates dropped on the motos, the 25 invited prospects participated in classroom-style education sessions that provided key insights into various aspects of the sport away from the racetrack, including training & fitness, nutrition, and media engagement. The group was split into groups amongst four Rider Coaches, where Windham was joined by fellow AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover and former international stars Michael Byrne and Gareth Swanepoel. Collectively, the coaches provided guidance, mentorship, and invaluable insights towards each athlete’s on-track performance.

[For highlights of both SMX Next Motos from RedBud, go to the 19:19 mark of the video below].