“This moto win, it means a lot because Thunder Valley, I went 3-2 for first overall. But I think that [RedBud] was a more proper moto win after my neck injury. So, honestly, it's a massive confidence booster, and that felt really good. And I think for Honda 250 [team], we didn't have any wins in heats and main events, so as a team I think we needed that. And it was a good place to do it, too.”

Jo now holds a four-point lead over Davies as the leader heading into Southwick/ Levi Kitchen held the lead coming in but had a tough race and finished fifth overall. Julien Beaumer is also in the fight but rashed in both motos and finished 18th overall.

"The day was kind of tough," said Kitchen. "I crashed a couple times in the first qualifying session, and then the second session was a little better, but both the motos were OK for me. The first moto wasn’t great. We went back on some bike settings after the first moto. The second moto I felt more comfortable, and I felt a lot more like myself. The race was going better until I ended up going over the bars, and that one kind of hurt a bit. It wasn't a horrible day, but it wasn't my best, so we’ll get ready for Southwick."

It was just one of those days at RedBud for me," said Beaumer. "The riding was great, but I put myself in bad positions – I was at the back in both motos, and really had to work hard to salvage what I could. I’m happy with the way that I am riding and the things I’m doing – I just need to put myself in better positions, which we’ll clean up for next weekend. We’ll get back to work and try to go for a win.”

So, Shimoda takes the points lead. Not that it matters too much at this juncture.

“Oh, no, no, we're not even halfway, so we can start talking about that like, three rounds to go, whatever, right? We're really close in points. Right now, honestly I feel like I have more in me. Still having to find the very like, ‘comfortness.’ So, once I find that, and then I think we can start to talk about that.”

The 250 class has been looking for a hero, and just as it looked like Cole Davies was about to emerge, Shimoda showed up and joined the party. Will it come down to these two for the championship? The speed and youthful exuberance of Cole Davies versus the experience and fitness of Jo Shimoda. It may be too early for Jo to talk championship, but it's not too early for us to speculate (and of course Kitchen is only nine points back, can he get out of his slump?).