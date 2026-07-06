The 5.11 RedBud National took place over the weekend on America’s 250th birthday, and the action matched the prestige of the holiday. And, as usual, the action left us with plenty of questions. To better understand the how and why behind the results, we fired off questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.
RedBud is rightfully referred to as the wildest and rowdiest race of the year, but the track itself shouldn’t be overlooked. What are some of the challenges unique to this racetrack, and how did they manifest on Saturday?
The weather was certainly the biggest variable this year. The heavy rains on Friday afternoon/evening made for a very deep soil composition for the entirety of Saturday. The track crew did a fantastic job of mitigating what they could but when the goal is to add loam and depth before heavy rain, it’s going to be difficult to manage. They scraped several layers of soil to the sides of the track but even still, it was deep and rutty.
Were there any parts of the track that were more affected than others? Who was able to use the inclement weather to their advantage?
The bottoms of the track naturally were more water logged due to sheer gravity. It made for very long ruts and added a degree of technicality that isn’t always present. I believe that both Hunter Lawrence and Cole Davies used this well, but that’s obvious with them winning the overalls. My point is more that the same dynamics that are prevalent at High Point were very much so at Red Bud. Therefore, the winners being the same pencils out for me.
Levi Kitchen’s week point has been his starts, and he wasn’t any better at RedBud. His teammates have been getting good starts so we know it’s not the bike. What are you seeing that’s preventing him from getting out of the gate better?
I don’t think it’s really anything different than his entire career. It’s not that he can’t get a good start, it’s more that his starts vary too widely. A good starter is one who can holeshot but even on a poor start, will be maybe tenth. The variance from a good start to a bad start for Kitch’ has been far too broad for far too long.
Juien Beaumer has been great this summer, but things didn’t follow the trend at RedBud. Where and how did it come unraveled for Beaumer on Saturday?
Poor JuJu, he had a horrible weekend. He found himself on the ground time and time again and now sits a world away from the points lead. All he can do is bounce back at Southwick and put in results. The good news is that it appears he has a multi-year deal locked up at Red Bull KTM so the pressure to perform isn’t as palpable.
Cole Davies’ summer has been up and down, but it sure looks like he’s starting to put it together. What are you seeing from him that could account for him putting in great rides like this more consistently?
He is figuring things out, that’s for sure. His starts are becoming more consistent and he now believes he’s supposed to win these motocross races. He did suffer a bit in the second moto and had some, ahem, stomach issues after the podium celebration, but alas, he won his second overall in a row. I am not sure how the sand will treat him but he’s squarely in this title fight now.
We’ve watched Haiden Deegan get incrementally better with each passing race, and the progress continued somewhat at RedBud, even with a setback in moto one. What did you see or wish you saw in his riding on Saturday compared to the last few races?
This weekend wasn’t as good as High Point but it wasn’t a down weekend, either. He hasn’t ever won a moto at Red Bud so I didn’t expect a breakout weekend. The first moto start crash killed his chances of a good overall but he did get third in the second moto to salvage a podium flag presentation. He didn’t have anything for Hunter but the key here is to keep making baby steps forward. Southwick will be another tough challenge but that family has never really backed away from a challenge, anyway.
We’ve seen Jett and Hunter Lawrence take turns being the best guy on the track at different rounds, and at RedBud it was Hunter again who had the upper hand. What do you think Hunter was doing that gave him the edge at RedBud?
He had more than anyone at the end of the motos. I am not sure I have ever considered Hunter the fittest rider in the field. Fit, absolutely, but the fittest of everyone? I don’t think I have thought that. His ability to drop the hammer late was impressive. Like, super impressive. Absolute animal.
Jorge Prado has been much better in 2026 than he was in 2025, but he still hasn’t been able to battle for wins, which continued at RedBud, but this was closer. What do you think he was missing over the weekend that could have propelled him closer to the winner’s circle?
I think the heat and humidity was a tough ask late in the race. He had crazy good speed but sustaining that in the humidity was another story. If we have a mild day at Southwick, do not count out a chance for a win. It won’t be easy and he will have to summon his best effort in years, but it’s not out of the question. He has to get the start and has to be perfect but I’m on board with it being doable.