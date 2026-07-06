The 5.11 RedBud National took place over the weekend on America’s 250th birthday, and the action matched the prestige of the holiday. And, as usual, the action left us with plenty of questions. To better understand the how and why behind the results, we fired off questions to former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas.

RedBud is rightfully referred to as the wildest and rowdiest race of the year, but the track itself shouldn’t be overlooked. What are some of the challenges unique to this racetrack, and how did they manifest on Saturday?

The weather was certainly the biggest variable this year. The heavy rains on Friday afternoon/evening made for a very deep soil composition for the entirety of Saturday. The track crew did a fantastic job of mitigating what they could but when the goal is to add loam and depth before heavy rain, it’s going to be difficult to manage. They scraped several layers of soil to the sides of the track but even still, it was deep and rutty.

Were there any parts of the track that were more affected than others? Who was able to use the inclement weather to their advantage?

The bottoms of the track naturally were more water logged due to sheer gravity. It made for very long ruts and added a degree of technicality that isn’t always present. I believe that both Hunter Lawrence and Cole Davies used this well, but that’s obvious with them winning the overalls. My point is more that the same dynamics that are prevalent at High Point were very much so at Red Bud. Therefore, the winners being the same pencils out for me.